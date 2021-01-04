#1 Bestselling author says, “When you make the decision, then you shape your life.”
Inspiring new book features 16 women who overcame challenges to find success and purpose as entrepreneursUSA, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moirar Leveille, founder of Moirar Holistic Wellness on Nantucket, suffered from anxiety, depression, Graves’ disease, and hyperthyroidism, all brought on by the stress of living where she didn’t feel welcome, having to move every six months, working three jobs, and caring for her children. Something had to happen, and that something was a decision.
“I didn’t have any money. I had to make the impossible possible. At some point, to go to the next level, you start creating out of nowhere,” she explains. “When you make the decision, then you shape your life. When you make the decision, you become very resourceful.”
As a woman of color on a majority white island, Moirar found workshops and mentors to help her move forward. She read a lot, she meditated, she reminded herself that she was born with everything that she needed to become and stay successful. She also took it slow. “Take time, stay still for a moment, plan, and strategize,” she advises. “As women, we think we have superpowers: We do everything at the same time and then nothing is done at the end. I did that. But then I focused my thoughts, my strength, and I said, ‘I’m going to start. I’m going to take one class. I’m going to take one step at a time.’”
Now, as a Licensed mental health practitioner and two times best selling published author, Moirar is guiding other women along their paths to holistic wellness. She prefers the term “mind health” over “mental illness,” and sees keeping your mind healthy as no different from keeping your body healthy. Just as you feed your body, you feed your mind. Counseling, for example, can be that nutrition your mind needs so that you can understand the mindsets that are holding you back in life.
“I help people find emotional, physical, and mental health relief so they can become their best self,” Moirar says. “Just do the little thing you need to do and believe in your success. Write it down and review it. Be consistent. For women of color, it’s doubly hard for us, because there’s a set of dreams that we didn’t have the right model for to just follow a path. But if the path doesn’t exist, create it. We are not who we think we are based on our circumstances. We create who we will become by consistently focusing on who we want to become.”
You can also find Moirar’s whole story in an inspiring new book, Women Who Boss Up: Secrets of Women Who Are Owning Their Health and Wellness for a Lifestyle They Love, by Tam Luc, the author, educator, and podcaster dedicated to helping women “boss up.” Tam has gathered a top-notch group of women who have faced health and wellness challenges on their way to becoming their own bosses. Readers will learn how they found their paths forward, how they healed, how they put in the work, and how they thrived. This book is for all the entrepreneurs, mompreneurs, and would-be side hustlers who need that bit of inspiration that can come from reading about other women who have made the jump and lived to tell the tale.
About Tam Luc
Tam Luc is a #1 international bestselling author and founder of Women with Vision International who shares the triumphs, stress, and struggles of balancing her life to help
women grow their business. After 20 years as a business entrepreneur, she helps women leverage their message and create the lifestyle they want through her own unique book messaging strategies.
About Women with Vision International
Women with Vision International aims to inspire, uplift, and empower women everywhere to never give up their dream of living their life on purpose. We gather dynamic, entrepreneurial women globally that are making a difference and changing people’s lives to spark conversation around the topics that impact us all such as building their business, fundraising, and balancing everything around their family.
