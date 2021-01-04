During this pandemic, when you can’t find your ideal job, create it
Inspiring new book features 16 women who overcame challenges to find success and purpose as entrepreneursUSA, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marife Mendez has worked for almost three decades as a marketing communications entrepreneur with major success in Miami and Puerto Rico. Now she is using her lessons learned to guide others in going for their dreams. She knows there are other women looking for their “ideal job” and discovering that it just isn’t out there. And they’re hoping to “create their own thing,” as she did. Listen up, because she has an important message: It’s hard work. “Entrepreneurship is not for everybody,” she says. “You have to really, really want it.” When she launched her company, Marife was a single mother with an infant daughter, teaching classes at two different universities, doing endless sales calls and presentations, and yet the money wasn’t coming in. But she kept moving forward.
“I have come to understand that motivation is a mindset. Motivation is about just getting up and doing things,” Marife says. “You can’t wait to ‘get’ motivated. It’s about action. Every day I want to be able to accomplish something, even if it’s just a little bit. I need to able to see a bit of progress.”
Through her marketing communications business, Next Step Marketing, Marife has become a go-to expert on digital marketing. That’s the insider knowledge she shares with clients as they dramatically grow their own businesses. Inquire about her coaching at marifemendez.com; see what her company is up to at nextsteppr.com.
Marife Mendez and her story of grit and determination are featured in an inspiring new book, Women Who Boss Up: Secrets of Women Who Are Owning Their Health and Wellness for a Lifestyle They Love, by Tam Luc, the author, educator, and podcaster dedicated to helping women “boss up.” Tam has gathered a top-notch group of women who have faced health challenges or other obstacles on their way to becoming their own bosses. Readers will learn how they found their paths forward, how they healed, how they put in the work, and how they thrived. This book is for all the entrepreneurs, mompreneurs, and would-be side hustlers who need that bit of inspiration that can come from reading about other women who have made the jump and lived to tell the tale.
About Tam Luc
Tam Luc is a #1 international bestselling author and founder of Women with Vision International who shares the triumphs, stress, and struggles of balancing her life to help women grow their business. After 20 years as a business entrepreneur, she helps women leverage their message and create the lifestyle they want through her own unique book messaging strategies.
About Women with Vision International
Women with Vision International aims to inspire, uplift, and empower women everywhere to never give up their dream of living their life on purpose. We gather dynamic, entrepreneurial women globally that are making a difference and changing people’s lives to spark conversation around the topics that impact us all such as building their business, fundraising, and balancing everything around their family.
