R4G Launches Most Romantic Valentine's Day Contest for Men to Celebrate Women
Creative Contest for Men to Celebrate The One Woman They Love Most #celebrateyourwoman #valentinesday #paristola www.CelebrateYourWoman.com
A club for like-minded families and professionals in LA that love to help kids and enjoy exclusive rewards #goodiefoodieclub #helplakids #enjoyrewards www.GoodieFoodieClub.com
Recruiting for Good sponsors Creative Writing Contest inspiring men to participate; and win the woman they love most a shoe shopping and chocolate experience.
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring 'Celebrate Your Woman,' the most romantic creative writing contest for men to Win their 1 Love an Unforgettable Valentine's Day shoe shopping and chocolate experience.
According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Men, want your fiance, girlfriend, or wife to remember you forever...do something remarkable...Be authentic, creative, and vulnerable....simply...tell her one thing that you love about her...or participate in our fun creative contest."
How Do Passionate Men Participate and Qualify?
1. Live in LA, be a 30 year old working professional, and in a committed and monogamous relationship (for at least one year).
2. Men, answer the following, "If you could have a romantic date in Paris (with your woman), what would you do?"
3. Email entry (1 paragraph to Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com); most romantic entry wins exclusive shopping experience (visit www.CelebrateYourWoman.com to learn details.).
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Women, this is the chance for you to find out how much your man loves you....inspire him to participate today!"
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. R4G is on a fun mission; creating 'The Sweetest Gig' for kids to love work. www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com
Before launching staffing agency, Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman worked as a teacher for 10 years during and after college. And Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring creative writing contests for the last 10 years (for adults and kids). In 2014, he created and sponsored a creative writing program at Olympic High School in Santa Monica.
Recruiting for Good delivers personal community programs that inspire Passion + Purpose + Play to improve the quality of life for working families (Creative Chocolate Contests, Gig for Kids to Love Work, Phone Support for Working Moms, and Yes, MatchMaking Service+Find the 1 to Love).
Recruiting for Good Created The Goodie Foodie Club purpose is to help fund more fun gigs for kids to love work. Participate in Referral Reward Program today to enjoy LA's Sweetest Rewards (12 Months of Sushi, For 'Her' Wine Shoes Chocolate, LA's Finest Chocolate Experiences). www.TheGoodieFoodieClub.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn