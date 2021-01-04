How to take control of your financial future even during a pandemic
Inspiring new book features 16 women who overcame challenges to find success and purpose as entrepreneursUSA, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real estate entrepreneur Mandy Branham and her husband used to be ideal employees. They fully gave themselves to their jobs, were successful, had a lovely house, two kids, a wonderful life. Then, through no fault of their own, the crash of 2008 came and their ideal life threatened to disappear. “We had the carpet pulled out from underneath us and we realized that we actually didn’t have control of our financial future,” she says.
So she and her husband leapt into unknown entrepreneurial waters, learning all they could, first from experiences in network marketing, then from personal development gurus, and finally from their own research. They wanted the answer to a basic question: “What business sector can we enter into where the harder we work, the more direct results we get out of our effort?” The answer came in a free seminar: real estate. After investing in some more education about it, they bought a property and made $50,000 in 20 days. They were off and running.
Mandy has a lot of wisdom to share, not just about real estate but about taking the leap into working for yourself. One thing she realized early on was “I needed to protect who I talk to about stuff, because other people’s fears could influence my decisions.” And not just that, she also had to overcome a feeling of why she should be striving for more when she had a good life already. “It’s a hard thing to break out of. I had to get over the mind game of, ‘Who are you to want more, Mandy?’” She believes everyone deserves more, and she includes community service and housing the homeless in her work as well.
Much more about her history and her business is at mandybranham.com; in her Facebook group, Solutions Driven Property Group; and her Facebook page, The Seven Figure Canadian Real Estate Investing Group.
Mandy Branham drops more real estate knowledge as part of an inspiring new book, Women Who Boss Up: Secrets of Women Who Are Owning Their Health and Wellness for a Lifestyle They Love, by Tam Luc, the author, educator, and podcaster dedicated to helping women “boss up.” Tam has gathered a top-notch group of women who have faced wellness challenges or other obstacles on their way to becoming their own bosses. Readers will learn how they found their paths forward, how they healed, how they put in the work, and how they thrived. This book is for all the entrepreneurs, mompreneurs, and would-be side hustlers who need that bit of inspiration that can come from reading about other women who have made the jump and lived to tell the tale.
About Tam Luc
Tam Luc is a #1 international bestselling author and founder of Women with Vision International who shares the triumphs, stress, and struggles of balancing her life to help women grow their business. After 20 years as a business entrepreneur, she helps women leverage their message and create the lifestyle they want through her own unique book messaging strategies.
About Women with Vision International
Women with Vision International aims to inspire, uplift, and empower women everywhere to never give up their dream of living their life on purpose. We gather dynamic, entrepreneurial women globally that are making a difference and changing people’s lives to spark conversation around the topics that impact us all such as building their business, fundraising, and balancing everything around their family.
