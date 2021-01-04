During this pandemic, #1 Bestselling author says, “It’s time for us to claim our self-worth.”
Inspiring new book features 16 women who overcame challenges to find success and purpose as entrepreneursUSA, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The way Erin Saunders sees it, women have been putting others’ needs ahead of their own for far too long. “It’s time for us to claim our self-worth,” she says. “Take it one breath at a time. With each inhale, remember something, no matter how small, to feel grateful for. That’s a starting place for learning to have self-love and learning how to claim your self-worth. It starts with gratitude.”
Erin faced a grueling path to where she is today, starting with kidney disease that emerged when she was 13 and ended up requiring three kidney transplants. “Twice I’ve had to go through having a transplant, having that transplant fail, and then having to re-find balance in my life.” But with all that experience has come the wisdom that she now shares with others. They are her “three pillars of health”: detoxify, nourish, and tune in/tone up. “You have to remove the toxins from your daily life, your daily care products, your makeup, your food,” she believes. “Detox also includes detoxing limiting beliefs and letting go of the thoughts and blocks that hold you back.”
Erin’s products and services are available at her website, BestLifeOrganicLiving.com and she’s on Instagram @BestLifeOrganicLiving.
Learn the rest of her story, including how she was inspired to adopt her teenage daughter, in a new book, Women Who Boss Up: Secrets of Women Who Are Owning Their Health and Wellness for a Lifestyle They Love, by Tam Luc, the author, educator, and podcaster dedicated to helping women “boss up.” Tam has gathered a top-notch group of women who have faced health and wellness challenges on their way to becoming their own bosses. Readers will learn how they found their paths forward, how they healed, how they put in the work, and how they thrived. This book is for all the entrepreneurs, mompreneurs, and would-be side hustlers who need that bit of inspiration that can come from reading about other women who have made the jump and lived to tell the tale.
Join us at:
https://womenbossupsummit.com/virtualsummit
About Tam Luc
Tam Luc is a #1 international bestselling author and founder of Women with Vision International who shares the triumphs, stress, and struggles of balancing her life to help women grow their business. After 20 years as a business entrepreneur, she helps women leverage their message and create the lifestyle they want through her own unique book messaging strategies.
About Women with Vision International
Women with Vision International aims to inspire, uplift, and empower women everywhere to never give up their dream of living their life on purpose. We gather dynamic, entrepreneurial women globally that are making a difference and changing people’s lives to spark conversation around the topics that impact us all such as building their business, fundraising, and balancing everything around their family.
Tam Luc
Women with Vision International
+1 310-710-8954
email us here