DOGTV Paws It Forward in 2021 with Ad-a-Pet

DOGTV has partnered with Chalk Digital to help dogs around the world find their furever homes.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DOGTV, the only channel that's dedicated to relaxing and entertaining our fur family members has made it easier for shelters and rescues to help dogs get adopted. The recent launch of the DOGTV Ad-a-Pet app, powered by Chalk Digital allows adoptable dogs to be “found” in the digital feed of potential adopters. The app allows animal rescue organizations and shelters to create an ad for their adoptable dogs free of charge. The ad is distributed to hundreds of nearby families and homes based on proximity (within 5 miles) of the shelter or rescue.

It’s as easy as 1, 2, 3 to create an ad for your adoptable dogs in the new iOS or Android Ad-a-Pet App and get exposure to thousands of potential adopters in your area!

1. Take a photo of the dog

2. Answer a few questions about the dog

3. Confirm your shelter/rescue location

In minutes, your ad will be delivered locally to nearby potential families and households for adoption.

“We love dogs!” said Beke Lubeach, GM of DOGTV. “We want to help as many of them as possible find a loving home. We believe that Ad-a-Pet can help amplify all the great work that the shelters and rescue do to help dogs get adopted.”

“Helping adoptable dogs find loving families is a great example of how real-time local advertising can serve communities” said Craig Hagopian, CEO of CHALK Digital. “We are thrilled to collaborate with DOGTV to bring this integrated free service to dog shelters and rescues nationwide.”

Officially today, both Apple iOS and Android users can download the Ad-a-Pet app directly from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. To learn more about how the DOGTV Ad-a-Pet app, powered by Chalk Digital works, please visit: www.dogtv.com/adopt.

About DOGTV

DOGTV is the only technology created specifically for dogs to help relax and entertain them when home alone or in anxious situations. The sights and sounds that DOGTV provides enriches the dogs’ environment and allows them to experience happy stimulation and relaxation. Over 1 million happy dogs love and trust DOGTV every day.

About Chalk Digital, Inc. (San Diego, CA)

CHALK makes advertising simple, accessible and transparent for advertisers around the world from sophisticated agencies and national brands to local independent operators. CHALK has redefined digital advertising by combining marketing automation and data intelligence into a single platform designed to reach local consumers in real-time. CHALK provides each client with a custom solution that works the way their business works by serving highly-personalized ads in minutes without requiring manual intervention or costly operational support. Learn more at ChalkDigital.