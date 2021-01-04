“Every step along the way is an investment in yourself.”
Inspiring new book features 16 women who overcame challenges to find success and purpose as entrepreneursUSA, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christine Harper spent decades working for blue-chip companies, but when she was forced into “early retirement” she had no interest in retiring. “I was not ready to sit down and do nothing! I still had something to contribute.” She jumped into her local Toastmasters group, started learning about coaching and leadership development, and became a certified coach. She had found her niche.
Now she helps other women find theirs—but the key to success, Christine has learned, comes from a focus on your own wellness, both physical and mental. Even though she suffered breast cancer that required a mastectomy, a stroke that required lengthy rehab, a divorce that left her a single parent, and a high-stress career, she doesn’t point to any of those circumstances as her biggest obstacle in becoming an entrepreneur. “The biggest hurdle,” she admits, “has been realizing that I’m worth the investment. When you fall down or when you have a challenge, you have to realize that it’s worth it for you to get back up. Once you realize that you have something to offer, you do the work to get back up. And that’s what I’ve had to do time and time again.”
And because she’s done that, she knows how to help others do it too. “Too many of us don’t want to ask for help,” she says. But sometimes that’s the only way to get clarity, to open our eyes to our own worth. “We have to take time to ask for help. As a coach, I try to help people understand some of the things that I’ve learned over the years. There are some basic rules you can use to manage the situations you find yourself in.”
Read more about Christine’s remarkable story of perseverance in an inspiring new book, Women Who Boss Up: Secrets of Women Who Are Owning Their Health and Wellness for a Lifestyle They Love, by Tam Luc, the author, educator, and podcaster dedicated to helping women “boss up.” Tam has gathered a top-notch group of women who have faced health and wellness challenges on their way to becoming their own bosses. Readers will learn how they found their paths forward, how they healed, how they put in the work, and how they thrived. This book is for all the entrepreneurs, mompreneurs, and would-be side hustlers who need that bit of inspiration that can come from reading about other women who have made the jump and lived to tell the tale.
Join us at: https://womenbossupsummit.com/virtualsummit
About Tam Luc
Tam Luc is a #1 international bestselling author and founder of Women with Vision International who shares the triumphs, stress, and struggles of balancing her life to help women grow their business. After 20 years as a business entrepreneur, she helps women leverage their message and create the lifestyle they want through her own unique book messaging strategies.
About Women with Vision International
Women with Vision International aims to inspire, uplift, and empower women everywhere to never give up their dream of living their life on purpose. We gather dynamic, entrepreneurial women globally that are making a difference and changing people’s lives to spark conversation around the topics that impact us all such as building their business, fundraising, and balancing everything around their family.
Tam Luc
Women with Vision International
+1 310-710-8954
email us here