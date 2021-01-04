Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 564 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,965 in the last 365 days.

Apply for spring bear controlled hunts soon

Hunters wanting to participate in this spring's controlled hunts for black bear can apply from January 15 through February 15.

Spring 2021 bear controlled hunt information is in the 2020 Big Game Seasons and Rules book.

Hunters who have a 2021 hunting license may apply for controlled hunts at any Fish and Game license vendor; with a credit card by calling 1-800-554-8685; or online at https://license.gooutdoorsidaho.com. There is a nonrefundable application fee is $6.25 per person for residents and $14.75 per person for nonresidents. An additional fee is charged for telephone and Internet applications. Mail-in applications are not accepted.

Junior hunters must be between the ages of 10 and 17 to participate in any bear controlled hunt, but a 9-year-old may buy a junior license to apply, provided the hunter is 10 years old at the time of the hunt for which they are applying.

Successful spring black bear applicants will be notified by mail no later than March 10.  Any leftover tags for spring bear controlled hunts go on sale April 1.

You just read:

Apply for spring bear controlled hunts soon

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.