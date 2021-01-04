#1 Bestselling Author shares lessons from a Reluctant Entrepreneur during pandemic
Inspiring new book features 16 women who overcame challenges to find success and purpose as entrepreneursUSA, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After 27 years as an extremely successful salesperson, Carol Boston became an entrepreneur. The problem? She really didn’t want to be one.
She knew she could help people, she earned two coaching certifications, and still, she says, “I stayed in resistance.” Ultimately, she used the technique of reframing to see herself as an entrepreneur and to rewrite “old files” she had running through her head from a past toxic relationship and from her father. Now she calls herself the Queen of Reframe. “You can bring me just about any challenge and I can reframe it in less than 20 minutes and give you a completely different view on it and a strategic action plan to put in place,” she says. Of course, sometimes it starts small. One client, for example, came to Carol with a storyline in her mind that she was “slow.” Gradually, over a couple of months of work, Carol eased her into “I give myself permission to consider that I am perfect just as I am” and then to “I am perfect.” The end result? This client doubled her income in six months.
“Often the very path we’re meant to be on is the one we fear the most,” she says. “And so I know that I have to stay the course.” Reframing and the use of empowering questions are top tools in Carol’s coaching kit, and working with female entrepreneurs who feel stuck is her speciality. Find her at www.carolboston.com and on social media @thecarolboston.
You can also learn much more about her highly unusual path to entrepreneurship in an inspiring new book, Women Who Boss Up: Secrets of Women Who Are Owning Their Health and Wellness for a Lifestyle They Love, by Tam Luc, the author, educator, and podcaster dedicated to helping women “boss up.” Wish you could sit down for coffee with 16 mentors openly sharing their successes and challenges? That’s what you’ll experience with this book!
Tam Luc has gathered a top-notch group of women who have all faced health and wellness challenges on their way to becoming their own bosses. Readers will learn how they found their paths forward, how they healed, how they put in the work, and how they thrived. This book is for all the entrepreneurs, mompreneurs, and would-be side hustlers who need that bit of inspiration that can come from reading about other women who have made the jump and lived to tell the tale.
Join us at:
https://womenbossupsummit.com/virtualsummit
About Tam Luc
Tam Luc is a #1 international bestselling author and founder of Women with Vision International who shares the triumphs, stress, and struggles of balancing her life to help
women grow their business. After 20 years as a business entrepreneur, she helps women leverage their message and create the lifestyle they want through her own unique book
messaging strategies.
About Women with Vision International
Women with Vision International aims to inspire, uplift, and empower women everywhere to never give up their dream of living their life on purpose. We gather dynamic, entrepreneurial women globally that are making a difference and changing people’s lives to spark conversation around the topics that impact us all such as building their business, fundraising, and balancing everything around their family.
Tam Luc
Women with Vision International
+1 310-710-8954
email us here