#1 Bestselling Author says, “I get to choose my experience.”
Inspiring new book features 16 women who overcame challenges to find success and purpose as entrepreneursUSA, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a child, Brittany Crowels was surrounded by what she calls a poor person’s mindset. But something inside her, even from a young age, knew there was more available to her. She knew that if she could shed the limiting thoughts she had absorbed from her family, she could recreate new thought patterns—“richer ones,” as she likes to say!
When she was 20, she began to break free, to change her mindset from one of lack to one of abundance, and to take the leap into entrepreneurship. Now, as a multidimensional healer and embodiment guide, she helps others make these changes to create both monetary and spiritual fulfilment in their own lives.
“Billionaire Brittany” is passionate about working with clients who need to understand that they can choose their experience. That they can, and should, say yes to their destiny. Intrigued? Join Brittany’s Facebook page (Billionaire Brittany) or follow her on Instagram, where she is @BillionaireBrittany1.
You can also find some of Brittany’s insights in an inspiring new book, Women Who Boss Up: Secrets of Women Who Are Owning Their Health and Wellness for a Lifestyle They Love, by Tam Luc, the author, educator, and podcaster dedicated to helping women “boss up.” Brittany is just one of the women with big dreams and big obstacles whose stories are collected in Secrets. Imagine being able to sit down with 16 successful mentors over coffee and listen to them share their struggles honestly and openly. That’s what you’ll find in this book!
Tam Luc has gathered a top-notch group of entrepreneurial women who have all faced health and wellness challenges on their way to becoming their own bosses. Readers will learn how they found their paths forward, how they healed, how they put in the work, and how they thrived. This book is for all the entrepreneurs, mompreneurs, and would-be side hustlers who need that bit of inspiration that can come from reading about other women who have made the jump and lived to tell the tale.
Join us at:
https://womenbossupsummit.com/virtualsummit
About Tam Luc
Tam Luc is a #1 international bestselling author and founder of Women with Vision International who shares the triumphs, stress, and struggles of balancing her life to help women grow their business. After 20 years as a business entrepreneur, she helps women leverage their message and create the lifestyle they want through her own unique book messaging strategies.
About Women with Vision International
Women with Vision International aims to inspire, uplift, and empower women everywhere to never give up their dream of living their life on purpose. We gather dynamic, entrepreneurial women globally that are making a difference and changing people’s lives to spark conversation around the topics that impact us all such as building their business, fundraising, and balancing everything around their family.
