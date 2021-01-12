FINTECH STARTUP ENHANCES MERCHANT SERVICES OFFERINGS WITH NEW CONTACTLESS POS TECHNOLOGY
XcooBee Offers Innovative Way for Banks to Immediately Activate Contactless, Mobile Payments to Merchants at No Cost
We see a new POS experience for the future that allows small business merchants the ability to conduct business faster, safer and more efficiently.”CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Small businesses are looking for ways to help patrons feel safer by quickly executing checkout to move them in and out of their business faster, building consumer confidence and increasing future sales. XcooBee (www.XcooBee.com), a payments and privacy solutions Fintech startup, is helping banks give Main Street what it needs with its new, innovative, contactless checkout (POS) technology that simplifies PCI compliance for merchants, can be instantly activated upon merchant request, and keeps consumers, and employees, safer.
For too long Merchant Services offerings have revolved around a point-of-sale technology that requires expensive hardware, time to activate and train local merchants and often has failures in service. To build consumer confidence in patronizing more local merchants, small businesses want to keep employees and consumers safer while processing more transactions and getting more detailed in-store analytics. The answer is a seamless contactless, mobile payments system activated by banks that helps reduce costs and drive more revenue for banks and their merchant customers.
The XcooBee Merchant Services system provides merchants and consumers a safer, contactless, in-store checkout from anywhere, reducing fears of long lines, congestion and potential exposure to Covid-19. Meanwhile, banks can put their brand in front of merchant customers, creating more awareness and trust with consumers.
Today, small businesses have real challenges around providing a safe shopping environment that is reassuring to customers who might patronize more frequently.
“Our goal at XcooBee is to provide a safer POS environment for merchants and consumers, while helping restaurants, small retailers and banks reduce costs, increase returns and improve security,” says Bilal Soylu Founder of XcooBee. “We see a new POS experience for the future that allows small business merchants the ability to conduct business faster, safer and more efficiently.”
How XcooBee can help banks provide an easier, more secure payment option to merchants:
o The ability to set up a merchant on its own branded platform within minutes
o Easy for the consumer to use right now: No app to download or account to setup.
o Save more, earn more
- Fast and low-cost merchant services platform
- No hardware investment, inventory or deployment (onboarding)
- Ability to bypass credit card rails and integrate directly with bank apps
- Banks acting as agents get access to higher returns than outsourced merchant services
o Open the door to more customers and new market segments to grow bank market share
o Customer “switch” incentives in-app
o Incentivize merchants to promote the systems with lower transaction fee options
o Be a local leader in contactless QR Payments
o Help innovate local shopping and dining
o An opportunity to market to the public and show how the bank is helping the community
o Field services ready solution can expand marketshare in underserved markets
o Is processor agnostic and can work with multiple payment processors
The XcooBee System
XcooBee created a very flexible data processing platform that is an innovative system combining components of digital payments and digital commerce and translates it for a new in-store experience. Its network is a dynamic global work-flow engine that allows for the creation of many different business processes to run on top of it with high security and scalability.
Unlike other companies, XcooBee is the only company that focuses on both payments and consent, is easier and more affordable to roll out, offers more features and functionality including a customizable interface for branding and does not require extra hardware, like NFC terminals or scanners. All key points for retailers and banks, today. Overall, it is a more scalable solution at a lower cost with security “baked in” for the secure exchange of sensitive information.
“We’re giving banks a new tool to offer their merchants speed and affordability. We offer them the chance to ensure safety and build consumer confidence in their merchant customers,” said Soylu. “This results in a seamless payments system that is fast to activate, intuitive for merchants, and easy for consumers to use.”
About XcooBee
XcooBee develops and delivers unique tools and services that re-imagine the in-store retail experience and provides more safety for consumers and employees. We offer businesses a novel process to drive in-store retail sales, reduce costs, track, and improve operations, protect consumers, employees, and inventory, while making the shopping experience safer, faster and simpler than ever for consumers. We strive to create and develop the most innovative payment and privacy products for a safer, more efficient marketplace.
Jennifer Fortney
Cascade Communications
+1 773-961-7791
email us here