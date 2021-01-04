Mike La Rosa Sworn in as Florida PSC Commissioner

Mike La Rosa was sworn in today as a Commissioner on the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) by Pastor Josh Fletcher with the Pipeline Church. Governor Ron DeSantis appointed La Rosa to the PSC for a four-year term beginning January 2, 2021.

“I am pleased to join the Florida Public Service Commission,” said Commissioner La Rosa, who most recently served in the Florida House of Representatives. “Being able to continue serving the people of Florida is an honor, and as a Commissioner, I’m ready to tackle utility-related issues to ensure customers receive safe and reliable service.”

First elected to the Florida House of Representatives, representing District 42, in 2012, Commissioner La Rosa served until he was term limited in 2020. During his legislative career, he served as Chairman of the House Commerce Committee and also on the Appropriations and Rules Committees. As Chairman of the Commerce Committee, he oversaw Energy and Growth Management Policy during times where Florida’s growth and economy was growing at a rapid pace.

Commissioner La Rosa was also active in multiple Legislative organizations where he was able to learn, grow, and mentor with other State Legislators from around the US. Much of his focus was on policy that fell within the growth sector, including representing the State on the Southern States Energy Board.

Commissioner La Rosa has worked in the real-estate and development industries and is one of the original founders of La Rosa Development and La Rosa Realty.

He received his B.A. degree in Interpersonal Communications with a minor in Political Science from the University of Central Florida.

Commissioner La Rosa joins Chairman Gary Clark and Commissioners Art Graham, Julie Brown, and Andrew Giles Fay on the five-member panel.

