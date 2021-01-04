New Government Consulting Business Looks to Success in 2021

Founder Norm Steen, Gx Consulting (Courtesy Photo Perini & Associates) Official Logo Gx Consulting

Gx Consulting, LLC. was established to provide experience for meeting today’s challenges in policy and program innovation in the public and private sectors.

Term-limited elected officials frequently leave public office at the top of their experience...We enable business and government leaders to to draw on this unique and valuable experience.” — Norm Steen, Founder Gx Consulting

WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new government consulting business in Teller County will connect business and government leaders with successful former local and state elected officials and government executives. Gx Consulting, LLC. Connecting You to Government Executive Experience, was established to provide experience for meeting today’s challenges in policy and program innovation in the public and private sectors.Founded by Norm Steen, a term-limited Teller County Commissioner who will leave public office in January 2021, the firm was created on the premise that term-limited and retiring elected officials and government executives have much to offer the public interest through their continued service.Roger Partridge, a term-limited Douglas County Commissioner, joins the company as head of operations, and brings a wealth of county and regional experience to the company and its clients. Partridge will lead the day-to-day operations while Steen will focus on the strategic direction and development of the company, keeping the company working to connect its clients and consultants while continuing to broaden the company’s profile."I am honored for the opportunity to work with Norm and Gx-Consulting to bring the expertise of former government executives to the public and private sectors,” said Partridge. "With the vast knowledge that will be offered there will be improved results for any particular plan, project or policy.”“Term-limited elected officials frequently leave public office at the top of their experience and productivity,” Steen said. “We enable business and government leaders to continue to draw on this unique and valuable experience.”“Governments at all levels rely on businesses to provide a wide range of goods, services, and materiel. In the competitive marketplace, the business that best understands the government need, and best meets that need at a competitive price has the best chance of being awarded government contracts. We can help with that.”Commissioner Steen and his team decided to go into the government contracting industry because they wanted to create a way to improve collaboration with government. “In my eight years of serving in elected office, I found that local and state governments were best run by people who work well with other levels of government and with business,” said Steen. “We believe the public is best served when County and State governments work well together, and when governments work well with businesses. Communication and collaboration are how this gets done and contracting is the tool we are using to connect people who have government experience with businesses who need it,” Steen concluded.The “Gx” in the company name refers to the government experience of former government executives that Gx Consulting brings to their clients. The firm’s consultants are seasoned policy leaders who have been in public service for many years, chosen by the people of Colorado for their qualifications and character. “The name is short but powerful,” he said.Gx Consulting is unique to Colorado and differs from other businesses in that the firm uses the executive experience of former elected officials as consultants who have led policy-making meetings, worked through tight budgets, met with state and federal officials and legislators, advocated for needed change; all while serving under public scrutiny.The firm’s consultants will be able to continue to work within their own networks while developing and expanding new networks and experience through Gx Consulting, continuing to do what they love on a schedule that fits their career goals. Nearly a quarter of the statewide County Commissioners will be leaving office in January 2021, some with 20+ years of experience. “A typical consultant could be a retired government executive with decades of experience in areas like tax policy, transportation planning or special district management. After leaving public service, consultants have the option of applying their skills to work that fits their schedules while continuing their own career goals,” explained Steen.“The team at Gx Consulting is very much looking forward to going to work connecting our clients with the experience they need to find the solutions they are seeking,” said Steen. “I personally am finding so much energy in the opportunity to continue to be in public service. Everyone involved with the firm so far is excited about continuing their service on a scale that fits their individual lifestyles.”Prior to founding the firm, Steen served more than 32 years in the US military, retiring at the rank of Brigadier General in 2010 with the Army National Guard. In 1993, he opened and ran the first of several franchises of a multi-state commercial logistics services company, which he expanded and led for nearly 20 years.Steen has also served as the Chair of the Transportation and Telecommunications Legislative Steering Committee for Colorado Counties Inc. (CCI). On the regional level, he worked extensively with other elected officials and staff through the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments (PPACG), where he was Chair from 2018-2019. At the national level, Steen served on the National Association of Counties (NACo) Transportation Committee and Veterans and Military Affairs Committee.Steen has been a resident of Colorado since 1998 and resides with his wife, Cheryl, in Woodland Park, Colorado. He recently was the inaugural winner of the Communities Working Together award, presented by the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments Board of Directors and inspired by former Woodland Park Mayor Neil Levy. The award is presented to individuals in the region who have demonstrated leadership and an outstanding ability to work across jurisdictional boundaries to improve the Pikes Peak region.# # #About Gx Consulting, LLCThe firm exists to connect business and government leaders with successful former, local and state elected officials and government executives to efficiently provide experience for meeting today’s challenges in policy and program innovation in the public and private sectors.Learn more at www.gx-consulting.com or by calling 720-610-8690 or email info@gx-consulting.com. The firm can also be found on Facebook , Linked In, Twitter and Instagram.

