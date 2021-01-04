Doobert.com launches new Animal Innovations Show
Education for animal rescuers to hear about the latest trends in animal welfare and innovative pet business solutionsMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Love animals and want to make a difference? We have a new multi-platform production called the Animal Innovations Show. It’s online entertainment and education that takes an in-depth, closer look at the people who are helping animals across the globe. That could mean an animal rescuer responsible for making a difference for homeless animals in their community, or a pet product that is helping solve problems of the millions of cats, dogs and critters we live with.
For our first show, set to debut this week on January 7, we’re talking to Jessica Schleder of Adoptimize, who created animal shelter technology that optimizes great pet photos, so adopters get a great visual picture of the animal that needs a home.
The Animal Innovation Show is a show for animal welfare advocates and animal lovers alike. Each week we’ll livestream the show on Facebook and Youtube, and replay on LinkedIn and IGTV. For those of you who prefer audio only, we’ll also post it on your favorite podcast sites (Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, etc.)
Host Chris Roy has an action-packed schedule of guests. He’ll interview some of the premier experts in animal behavior, leaders in the animal rescue and shelter world, and some really fascinating people who are boots-on-the-ground die hard rescuers. Saving animals is key to the company’s mission. The show will also feature pet businesses who have products that are making life better for pets and their humans.
Roy is an IT professional in his day job, managing a global team of project managers. The Wisconsin resident runs Doobert.com at night, and on weekends is the driving force behind the technology. The company helps rescues and shelters save more animals through their fostering and transport website. We hope you’ll tune in! Check out the new show here:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DoobertRescue
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfpOqAvRShcHKqkJQIDkwGg
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DoobertRescue/
