Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges the Family of a Person with Mesothelioma Anywhere in Texas or Their Family to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst Von Oiste Get An Honest Estimate of Your Potential Compensation

"The average age for a person with mesothelioma in the United States is about 72 years old and as a rule their primary exposure to asbestos took place in the 1950s, 1960s or 1970s.” — Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center

The Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging the family of a person who has just been diagnosed with confirmed mesothelioma in Texas to please call Texas based attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for honest answers about mesothelioma compensation. As Erik Karst will explain mesothelioma compensation is determined by how, where and when a person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos.

The average age for a person with mesothelioma in the United States is about 72 years old and as a rule their primary exposure to asbestos took place in the 1950s, 1960s or 1970s.

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Texas, the Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim and their families get to the right physicians at one of these hospitals:

* MD Anderson Cancer Center: Houston, Texas: https://www.mdanderson.org/. The MD Anderson Cancer Clinic in Houston might be one the best cancer clinics in the world.

* Baylor Saint Luke’s Medical Center Cancer Center: Houston, Texas:

https://www.bcm.edu/healthcare/care-centers/lung-institute

* Dallas Methodist Hospital: Dallas, Texas: https://www. methodisthealthsystem.org/lungcancer

The Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center also wants to emphasize their unsurpassed free services are available to a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma statewide including cities such as Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Fort Worth, Corpus Christi, Plano, Laredo, Waco, Arlington, etc. https://Texas.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Texas include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, oil rig workers, chemical plant workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, or 1980s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, because Texas is one of the nation’s largest energy producing states mesothelioma does happen in Texas. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s website related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.