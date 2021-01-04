SACCO&VANZETTI: BURN !!! was Finalist for Beyond the Curve International Film Festival, in Paris, France
SACCO was Finalist for Beyond the Curve International Film Festival,Paris, France. Also appearing on Untapped NY (2/16/20) "Newark, Italy and me" (Lulu 2019)NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SACCO was Finalist for Beyond the Curve International Film Festival, in Paris, France. Directed by Daniel P Quinn with Ellen Lanese, Paaul Parente and Anthony Spaldo based on Daniel Gabriel's book. We will also appearing on Untapped NY (2/16/20) "Newark, Italy and me" (Lulu 2019) and a look at Presidents in Newark and NJ in February. The New York Times published over 200 of my Blogs on Art, Politics and History while enduring in-studio best practices for COVID-19 in 2020.
2021 projects: Untapped NY (2/16/20) Interview on Newark, Italy and me include Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt in Newark. Lincoln's legacy in NJ at Kearny Library. Centennial program on SACCO&VANZETTI (1920-2020) which was a Finalist for Beyond the Curve International Film Festival in Paris, France.
In 2020, we published 487 pages on Word Press & Constant Contact for ArtsPRunlimited, Inc., The New York Times published over 240 of my Blogs on Art, Politics and History all while enduring in-studio best practices for COVID-19 in 2020.
EINPresswire.com/ -- American Phantasmagoria or Newark, Italy and Me (Lulu Books) at Watchung Booksellers. AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA (LULU Books 2020) includes FANGS TO RICHES; THE ROCKING CHAIR and GLORIA V. (The Rise and Fall of Gloria Vanderbilt). They are intended as both warning and art for Century 21. A perspective on world theatre from the 19th Century via Georg Buchner, Antonin Artaud, Brecht and Edward Bond to us in Century 21.
Daniel P Quinn
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+1 973-482-0747
email us here