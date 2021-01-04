#1 Bestselling Author shares “You can only change what’s in front of you.”
Inspiring new book features 16 women who overcame challenges to find success and purpose as entrepreneursUSA, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Married young after an unexpected pregnancy, Beverly Zeimet quickly realized she did not fit within the narrow confines of her marriage or her religious Iowa farm country upbringing. After having three kids in three years, she felt she was at a breaking point. But divorce was intolerable for her strict Catholic family, so the only way out she could see was suicide.
Fortunately, she realized she needed to stay around to care for her kids and did not put her suicidal ideation into action. Instead, she says, she started yelling at God: “I want out of this dead-end marriage. I want out of Iowa.” And she heard a voice reply, “Okay. Start living for yourself and your kids.”
She wondered how she could possibly do that in a rural area without any specific skills. So she started making crafts, she started freelancing for local newspapers, she pumped gas. And every dime she earned, she put in her own bank account. Eventually, the gas station job led to a job selling auto parts, which led to a career. She got that divorce, moved out of Iowa, and, as she sees it, reclaimed her identity.
“We all lose pieces of our identity, and we want to be liked and accepted. Sometimes we lose ourselves by being what we think other people want us to be,” she says. “Instead, you need to start looking at who you really are.” That can be very uncomfortable for a lot of us, Beverly acknowledges, but it is the only way to move forward. “When you start looking at the different traumas and the emotional things, all the baggage: It does not serve a purpose. You cannot change what’s behind, you can only change what’s in front of you.”
Beverly shares more of her wisdom through her accounts on Instagram and Pinterest, which are @BeverlyZeimet, and under her name on Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
Beverly Zeimet’s entrepreneurial journey is also included in an inspiring new book, Women Who Boss Up Secrets of Women Who Are Owning Their Health and Wellness for a Lifestyle They Love, by Tam Luc, the author, educator, and podcaster dedicated to helping women “boss up.” Tam has gathered a top-notch group of women who have faced health and wellness challenges on their way to becoming their own bosses. Readers will learn how they found their paths forward, how they healed, how they put in the work, and how they thrived. This book is for all the entrepreneurs, mompreneurs, and would-be side hustlers who need that bit of inspiration that can come from reading about other women who have made the jump and lived to tell the tale.
About Tam Luc
Tam Luc is a #1 international bestselling author and founder of Women with Vision International who shares the triumphs, stress, and struggles of balancing her life to help women grow their business. After 20 years as a business entrepreneur, she helps women leverage their message and create the lifestyle they want through her own unique book messaging strategies.
About Women with Vision International
Women with Vision International aims to inspire, uplift, and empower women everywhere to never give up their dream of living their life on purpose. We gather dynamic, entrepreneurial women globally that are making a difference and changing people’s lives to spark conversation around the topics that impact us all such as building their business, fundraising, and balancing everything around their family.
