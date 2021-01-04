#1 Bestselling Author speaks on life threatening diagnosis...“I was hanging by a thread.”
Inspiring new book features 16 women who overcame health challenges to find purpose and prosperityUSA, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lori Marini was scared, overwhelmed, and unable to move forward. After a divorce, a missed promotion, and a cancer diagnosis, she found herself withdrawing from her previously high-achieving life. And even when she beat cancer, she still lived in fear: What if it came back?
The story of how she reclaimed her life—and found joy, success, and a new career in the process—is featured in an inspiring new book, Women Who BossUp: Secrets of Women Who Are Owning Their Health and Wellness for a Lifestyle They Love, by Tam Luc, the author, educator, and podcaster dedicated to helping women “boss up.” As revealed in the book, Lori Marini is now a coach who uses her personal experience to encourage clients to define their dreams and go after them. “My mission,” she says, “is to empower you to fall back in love with yourself and your life.”
Lori is just one of the women with big dreams and big obstacles whose stories are told in Women Who BossUp: Secrets of Women Who Are Owning Their Health and Wellness for a Lifestyle They Love. Imagine being able to sit down with 16 successful mentors over coffee and listen to them share their struggles honestly and openly. That’s what you’ll find in this book!
Tam Luc has gathered a top-notch group of entrepreneurial women who have all faced health and wellness challenges on their way to becoming their own bosses. Readers will learn how they found their paths forward, how they healed, how they put in the work, and how they thrived. This book is for all the entrepreneurs, mompreneurs, and would-be side hustlers who need that bit of inspiration that can come from reading about other women who have made the jump and lived to tell the tale.
Join us at: https://womenbossupsummit.com/virtualsummit
About Tam Luc
Tam Luc is a #1 international bestselling author and founder of Women with Vision International who shares the triumphs, stress, and struggles of balancing her life to help women grow their business. After 20 years as a business entrepreneur, she helps women leverage their message and create the lifestyle they want through her own unique book messaging strategies.
About Women with Vision International
Women with Vision International aims to inspire, uplift, and empower women everywhere to never give up their dream of living their life on purpose. We gather dynamic, entrepreneurial women globally that are making a difference and changing people’s lives to spark conversation around the topics that impact us all such as building their business, fundraising, and balancing everything around their family.
