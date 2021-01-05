National Consulting Firm The Cannabis Business Advisors Adds President Maxime Kot to Ownership Team
Kot has served as a strategic advisor for the cannabis industry since 2015, securing multiple medical cannabis licenses across a dozen state markets.
I am proud of what we have accomplished and after a milestone election year for the cannabis industry, I look forward to setting new benchmarks as part of a women-owned and operated company.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cannabis Business Advisors (“CB Advisors”), a national consulting firm specializing in licensing, operations, mergers and acquisitions for the cannabis industry, today announced President Maxime Kot has been added to the ownership team.
Formerly the company’s Director of Licensing, Kot has been serving as a consultant for cannabis operators and stakeholders since 2015. In her new role as President and part owner, she will oversee all firm related activities alongside CEO and Founder Sara Gullickson.
“Maxime has been vital to our company since we launched earlier this year. I am excited to forge this partnership with her as we set new growth goals in 2021. Maxime’s extensive industry expertise will only continue to accelerate in this leadership role,” stated Gullickson.
Kot’s strategic approach and astute knowledge of cannabis compliance has led her to excel in the licensing space. She has been a featured presenter at high-profile international business conferences, including MJBizConINT’L and MJBizCon Las Vegas.
Kot has secured multiple cannabis licenses across 17 state markets, most recently winning one of only ten awarded and highly coveted West Virginia Grower and Processor permits, for a local group.
“I am proud of what we have accomplished and after a milestone election year for the cannabis industry, I look forward to setting new benchmarks as part of a women-owned and operated company,” said Kot.
In November of this year, New Jersey, Arizona, Montana, Mississippi, and South Dakota all approved medical and/or recreational cannabis legalization measures. A total of 35 states and the District of Columbia have medical marijuana programs and 15 states include adult-use programs for recreational use. According to analytics company New Frontier Data, the U.S. market is expected to double to more than $41 billion by 2025.
Based in Phoenix, Arizona, CB Advisors works throughout the U.S. with privately held and publicly traded entities wishing to acquire licenses, and also those with active licenses in dispensary retail, cultivation, processing, and other segments of the highly regulated industry.
For information visit thecannabisbusinessadvisors.com.
About The Cannabis Business Advisors:
Based in Phoenix, Arizona, The Cannabis Business Advisors (“CB Advisors”) is a multi-faceted consulting firm providing strategic business guidance for cannabis license applicants and current license holders throughout all stages of growth to companies across the U.S. and Canada.
CB Advisors is led by CEO and Founder, Sara Gullickson and President, Maxime Kot. The consulting team brings more than twenty years of combined industry experience. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including application and licensing preparation, operational analysis, merger and acquisition support, policy and procedures, exit strategy guidance, and business development planning.
CB Advisors is located at 4203 E. Indian School Road, in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information visit thecannabisbusinessadvisors.com, email info@thecannabisbusinessadvisors.com, or phone 602-730-2986.
