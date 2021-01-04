Fargo VA Health Care System approved as priority for future VA Fisher House construction

FARGO, N.D. (Jan. 4, 2020) – The Fargo Veterans Affairs (VA) Health Care System (HCS) is pleased to announce it has been approved as a priority for future VA Fisher House construction to provide temporary accommodations at no charge for the families and caregivers of veterans receiving care at the Fargo VA Medical Center.

“This is great news for our area veterans and their families,” said Dr. Bret Weintraub, Fargo VA HCS Director. “Family support often plays a significant role in the healing and treatment we provide at the Fargo VA. A Fisher House, conveniently located near the Fargo VA Medical Center, will enhance family support and make an important, positive impact on the outcomes for our patients. We’re very grateful to the Fisher House Foundation as well as the Department of Veterans Affairs for prioritizing our request for this Fisher House. And a big thank you to our regional county veterans service officers, national veteran service officers, congressional delegations, state leaders, and several other veteran stakeholder organizations who provided a lot of support for our request for this Fisher House.”

Since 1994, the successful partnership between VA and the Fisher House Foundation is best known for a network of comfort homes where military and veterans’ families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical centers nationwide, and in Europe, close to the medical center or hospital it serves.

A timeline for construction of the Fargo VA’s Fisher House has not yet been established. The homes are constructed by the Fisher House Foundation on government land (military installations or VA facilities). Upon completion, the houses are donated to VA or the

Department of Defense, which then has responsibility for the operation, maintenance, upkeep,

and staffing.

Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites, with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room, and an inviting living room. The Fisher House Foundation ensures there is never a lodging fee. In 2019 and 2020, VA Fisher Houses accommodated more than 47,000 families saving guests more than $32 million in lodging expenses. The Fisher House Foundation has built and donated 49 Fisher Houses to VA and 42 to DOD. For more information on the Fisher House Foundation, visit www.fisherhouse.org.

For more information, contact Ross Tweten, Fargo VA HCS Public Affairs Officer, at Ross.Tweten@va.gov or (701) 239-3724.

