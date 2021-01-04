DC Courts Launch New Court App

The DC Courts have launched a free application (or 'app'), designed to assist the DC community. The app has quick links to court calendars, case databases searchable by name, previous Court of Appeals opinions, an online forms-help system, copies of the Courts' rules, and information for jurors, those without an attorney and those seeking admission to the DC bar. It also includes Frequently Asked Questions and location information for the courts and their various divisions' offices.

"With so much of today's information being accessed on smartphones, the DC Courts wanted to make our information easily available in an app in addition to our website. The DC Courts' app is designed to assist attorneys, parties, jurors, law students, those without an attorney and others interested in court proceedings and services," said Dr. Cheryl Bailey, Acting Executive Officer of the DC Courts.

The DC Courts app is currently available at no cost in the Apple App and Google Play stores, for both iOS and Android phones.