Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 160 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,532 in the last 365 days.

Fw: Traffic Alert I91 NB off Ramp exit 26 Orleans

At this time Exit 26 Northbound will continue to be closed with an estimated time of three (3) plus hours longer.

This crash was a Tractor Trailer Rollover. No further information is available at this time. 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

From: Hanley, Elaine via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Monday, January 4, 2021 2:02 AM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Traffic Alert I91 NB off Ramp exit 26 Orleans

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont Department of Public Safety Vermont State Police Derby

 

 

 

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification for I91 NB  Exit 26 Orleans off ramp.

 

This incident is expected to last for about 1-2 hours

 

 

Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

 

Vermont State Police Derby

802-334-8881

You just read:

Fw: Traffic Alert I91 NB off Ramp exit 26 Orleans

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.