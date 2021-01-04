Fw: Traffic Alert I91 NB off Ramp exit 26 Orleans

At this time Exit 26 Northbound will continue to be closed with an estimated time of three (3) plus hours longer.
This crash was a Tractor Trailer Rollover. No further information is available at this time.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
State of Vermont Department of Public Safety Vermont State Police Derby
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification for I91 NB Exit 26 Orleans off ramp.
This incident is expected to last for about 1-2 hours
Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
