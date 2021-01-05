CRMNEXT wins the IBS Intelligence Global Fintech Innovations Awards for Best CRM Implementation with IndusInd Bank
The solution has 180+ integrations to improve customer touchpoints. It reduced 90% average service turnaround time, 60% sales turnaround time.
CRMNEXT's deployment has created a digital customer experience platform leveraging the elasticity and resilience of the Cloud and through a robust API led integration with all customer touchpoints.”MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CRMNEXT, the world’s leading CRM solution in the banking and insurance industry, wins the Best CRM Project Implementation award with IndusInd Bank at the 2020 IBS Intelligence FinTech Innovations Awards. With CRMNEXT’s ‘NEXT Generation’ intelligent customer action center, faster sales and service fulfillment, instant customer onboarding, personalized and smart campaign management, integrated surveys for the voice of the customers, etc. implementations, IndusInd Bank has accelerated its growth by overcoming the challenging environment.
— Mr. Biswabrata Chakravorty - Chief Information Officer, IndusInd Bank
Key Outcomes Achieved by IndusInd Bank:
• 50% Increase in sales conversion rate
• 60% Reduction in sales turnaround time
• 90% Reduction in average service turnaround time
• 85% Improvement in first time right documentation
• 50% Branch service requests are enabled for straight-through processing
• 150% Increase in mobile app usage
• 70% Workforce penetration
• 180+ Integration touchpoints
Comments on the News
“The launch of the next-generation CRM platform is in line with IndusInd Bank’s vision to transform to a Digital Bank focused on providing best-in-class banking services enabled through innovative use of technology. With CRMNEXT deployment the Bank has created a digital customer experience and action platform leveraging the elasticity and resilience of the Cloud and through a robust API led integration with all customer touchpoints. CRMNEXT platform provides a unified view of the customer across the lifecycle by incorporating the principle of a golden customer profile from lead/prospect to after-sale service. It is accessed by all customer-facing channels and staff, making it challenging from a design point of view. “
- Mr. Biswabrata Chakravorty - Chief Information Officer, IndusInd Bank
“We are delighted to win the prestigious IBS innovation Award. We will like to thank Indusind Bank for sharing their vision and confidence with us for their customer experience transformation initiative. We believe this is just the beginning and look forward to delivering continuous intelligence and innovation to power banks with digital innovations to take advantage of the new business models merging from the changing customer behavior and expectations.”
- Sushil Tyagi, Executive director, CRMNEXT
About IBS Awards:
The awards program seeks to identify and honor Technology players and Banks for their excellence in driving impact through banking technology implementations and innovations using emerging technologies. It is one of the most rigorous and transparent evaluations of transformational implementations in an intensely competitive financial technology landscape. The awards are a true global testament of being the NEXT in FinTech with over 200 participants in 16 categories, representing 24 countries
About CRMNEXT:
CRMNEXT, Inc. is the leading global CRM software solution provider in Insurance CRM and Banking CRM services. It is used by more than 1 million bankers to manage more than a billion customers on its platform globally. A Gartner Magic Quadrant Challenger company, CRMNEXT picks up where traditional CRMs leave off providing work simplification, robotic automation, immediate results, and greater empowerment for both team members and customers.
CRMNEXT eliminates the artificial barriers between human and digital channels, enables innovation and world-class, omnichannel customer interactions from a single, unified platform. It has to its credit the largest banking CRM implementation globally. It has become the largest CRM in insurance services by effectively recalibrating the potential for both large and small organizations to grow assets, quality relationships, profitability, service, and innovation.
CRMNEXT is a global leader in banking, insurance, and financial customer experience and engagement solutions. Its customers include large global banks and insurance companies including State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, TATA AIA, SBI Life Insurance, Bajaj Allianz, Metlife, Transunion CIBIL, etc.
For more information, visit www.crmnext.com
Banking Solutions- https://www.crmnext.com/industries/banking
COVID19 Solutions- http://crmnext.com/growth-solutions-covid19
Rishabh Joshi
CRMNEXT
+91 94508 29986
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instant Account Opening with video KYC. CRMNEXT provides Digital Banking Platform