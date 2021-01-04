UPDATE: Road Closure : 89S MM 18
Road is back open
From: Hartman, Bridgette <Bridgette.Hartman@vermont.gov> Sent: Monday, January 4, 2021 12:30 AM To: DPS - B1 Disp <DPS.B1Disp@vermont.gov>; DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Road Closure : 89S MM 18
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Shaftsbury Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I89 S in the area of MM 18 will have both lanes closed until further notice due to multiple stuck tractor-trailer trucks. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.
Please drive carefully.
Bridgette Hartman
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, Vermont 05158
(802) 722-4600 Business
(802) 722-4690 Fax