Infopercept Consulting to hold global webinar on cybersecurity strategies
Cyber Security Techniques to Master Offensive Defensive Strategies Against All Odds. The webinar will take place at 11:00 am EST time on January 27
The expert speakers will share their best security optimization center practices, with real-life practical scenarios and examples during the webinar”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATE OF AMERICA, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York: Infopercept Consulting, an international Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) will be hosting a global CISO panel discussion as a part of its Thought Leadership initiative.
The discussion is a part of series on ‘Cybersecurity Strategies for New Age Digital Warfare’. This webinar will focus on Cyber Security Techniques to Master Offensive Defensive Strategies Against All Odds!
Mr. Jaydeep Ruparelia, Director, Co-founder & CEO, Infopercept Consulting, said “The Covid-19 pandemic has brought to the fore cybersecurity challenges for businesses worldwide. New threats are emerging every day, as cyber attackers become more innovative and target more businesses. The webinar will bring together speakers from across the globe to talk about the cybersecurity challenges, and how businesses can safeguard themselves from cyber attackers.”
Robert Casement, CISO at Jackson Dawson Communications, who has expertise in strategy, program management, and cybersecurity, and Darrell Brown, Director of Enterprise Security at Masco Corporation, a global cybersecurity leader driving organizational change through partnerships and education, will join Mr. Ruparelia for the global webinar.
Mr. Ruparelia said the expert speakers will share their best security optimization center practices, with real-life practical scenarios and examples during the webinar. “The experts will give a deep assessment of the impact of Covid-19 on security operations, demystify the top five current security operations issues, and security challenges for the next 3-4 years with a future-proof security operations plan. They will also shed light on general security optimization issues, and other critical issues in the information security domain,” said Mr. Ruparelia.
The webinar will take place at 11:00 am EST time on January 27. The experts will also take part in a Q&A session at the end of the webinar.
Registrations for the webinar can be done on www.infopercept.com/events.
About Infopercept Consulting
Infopercept Consulting (www.infopercept.com) is a Global Managed Security Service Provider and Enterprise Cybersecurity Solutions Provider. Founded in 2014, Infopercept is based in Ahmedabad, India with a presence in the United States, Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and Oman. Infopercept adopts tailored strategies to fight digital adversaries and to protect clients’ digital assets. Infopercept believes that having the right tools is important but being armed with a proper strategy to use the tools is even more important. It provides various security solutions such as SOC (Security Optimization Centre), COC (Compliance Optimization Centre), and AOC (Automation Onboarding Centre) depending on client requirements. More information available at https://www.linkedin.com/company/infopercept/about/.
