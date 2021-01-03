Private Jet Card Comparisons helps users find the best private aviation solutions for their needs
Jet Cards provide an efficient way to access private jet travel. Here's how to find the membership program that best fits your needs in minutesDENVER, COLORADO, USA, January 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, more consumers are looking for private aviation solutions to minimize coronavirus risk and navigate reduced airline schedules. Through December, jet card and charter flights had rebounded to more than 90% of pre-pandemic levels. More private jet companies are ramping up marketing efforts, all claiming to be your best option.
How do you sort through competing claims and ensure you invest in the program that fits your private travel needs the best?
Private Jet Card Comparisons provides subscribers updated data covering more than 50 leading jet card and membership providers and a vetted guide of over 80 on-demand charter companies.
For jet card and membership sellers, subscribers can compare over 65 variables that impact which program will be best for their flying needs. The on-demand charter brokers guide includes an overview of third-party consumer ratings and professional accreditations. The QUICK COMPARE FLIGHT PRICING tool enables you to compare flight costs for your trips between jet card providers and charter quotes so you can determine the best option for your needs.
"We believe educated buyers are the best customers for private aviation. Buying private flights is hugely different from buying an airline ticket. We are the only independent, educational resource, and really enjoy helping consumers find the right solution," said Doug Gollan, Founder, and Editor-in-Chief of Private Jet Card Comparisons.
Comparison data for jet cards and memberships are presented in a single, easy-to-filter spreadsheet with color-coded chapters covering:
1. Corporate Overview
· Company
· Date Founded
· CEO
· Ownership Structure
· Number of Employees
2. Product Overview & Pricing
· Primary Service Area
· Pricing Structure (Fixed/Capped or Dynamic)
· Size of Aircraft Offered
· Dedicated Aircraft Type Options
· Specific Aircraft Available
· Denomination by Hours
· Denomination by Currency
· Other Denominations (Miles, Days)
· Program Currency (USD, Euros)
· One-Way Hourly Rates by Program
· Fuel Surcharges
· Additional Taxes
3. Safety
· Argus Rating
· Wyvern Rating
· IS-BAO Level
· Pilot Experience Requirements
4. Policies
· Guaranteed Availability
· Expiration of Funds
· Duration of Rate Locks
· Refund Policy
· Escrow Accounts
· Liability and Risk Coverage
5. Fees, Surcharges, and Discounts
· Initiation Fees
· Annualized Dues
· CPI escalators
· CPI escalator frequency
· Minimum CPI escalator
· Deicing Charges
· Trip Pricing
· Taxi Time Charged
· Minimum Flight Time Charged
· Is Taxi Time included or Additional
· Minimum Daily Flight Time Charged
· Is Taxi Time Included or Additional
· Roundtrip Discounts
· Peak Day Surcharges
6. Travel Planning
· Non-Peak Day Reservations Lead Time
· Peak Day Reservations Lead Time
· Annual Peak Days
· Annual Blackout Days
· Multiple Same Time Aircraft Access at Contracted
· Non-Peak Flight Cancelation Lead Time
· Peak Day Flight Cancelation Lead Time
· Ability to Upgrade/Downgrade Aircraft Size/Type per
· Upgrade/Downgrade Blackouts
· Interchange Fees to Upgrade/Downgrade
7. Traveling Considerations
· FBO Choice
· Catering
· Availability of Wi-Fi
· Availability of In-flight Phone Service
· Flight Attendant Inclusion on Large Jets
· Fully Enclosed Lav on Light/Very Light Jets
· Pet Policy
· Minimum Age for Unaccompanied Minors
8. Customer Support
· 24/7 Support
· Lifestyle Partnerships
Subscribers who pay $250 per year for unlimited access can compare apples to apple pricing in seconds with the industry-exclusive QUICK COMPARE FLIGHT PRICING tool that factors in charges for deicing, taxi time, daily and segment minimums, peak day surcharges, FET charges, and membership fees based on your flight time.
Subscribers who would like personal support answer questions about their flight needs via its VIP JET CARD DECIDER service and will have a custom analysis prepared for them.
Included in the jet card and membership provider database are Able American Jets; Air Charter Service; Air Partner; Airshare (formerly Executive AirShare); Airstream Jets Inc.; Ajax Jets; Alliance Aviation; Amalfi Jets; Clay Lacy Aviation; Concord Private Jet; Delta Private Jets, Inc.; Dominion Charter, Ltd.; Dreamline Aviation, Dumont Aviation; Elite Jets; Executive Jet Management; Exec 1 Aviation (formerly DashJet); ExpertJet; Flexjet; Fly Aeolus; FlyExclusive; FXAIR; GlobeAir; GrandView Aviation; Hopscotch Air; International Jet; Jet Algo; Jet Aviation Flight Services, Inc.; Jet Linx Aviation; Jetlogic Ltd.; Jet the World; JetSet Group; Jets.com; Jettly; LunaJets SA; Luxury Aircraft Solutions; Magellan Jets; Netjets (including Marquis Jet); Nicholas Air; Northern Jet Management; ONEFlight International; Outlier Jets; Paramount Business Jets; Priester Aviation; Private Jet Services Group (PJS Group); PrivateFly; Prive Jets; Qatar Executive; Quantum Jets; Sentient Jet; Silverhawk Aviation; Solairus Aviation Aviation; Starflight Aviation; Star Jets International LLC; StraightLine Private Air; Tradewind Aviation; Unity Jets; Vault Jet; Velocity Jets; VistaJet; Wheels Up, and XO (formerly XOJET and JetSmarter).
Additionally, the website has hundreds of free stories and educational guides covering flight sharing, fractional ownership, empty-leg flights, and tips for first-timers.
Douglas Gollan
Private Jet Card Comparisons
+1 917-328-6518
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn