Snibble Becomes First Social Video Platform To Celebrate Gender Diversity
Gen-Z Social Video Platform Says Going Beyond Inclusion Means Going Beyond “Male, Female and Other”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Snibble, the first mobile video platform to combine all premium, short- form video with social functions that connect users to groups of their invited friends, has made the sign-in to its latest update more inclusive to cater for Gen-Z’s wide range of identity needs
Gender Diversity
“Gen-Z is the most ethnically and gender-diverse generation in history. Snibble not only recognizes this, but celebrates it”, says Snibble Founder, Andrew Shortt. “My daughter, who identifies as Agender, deserves to not just be included but to be celebrated, starting at the very beginning with the profile that lets people select from many recognized genders. We’re also seeking unique and diverse content partners to make Snibble the most diverse video platform that celebrates differences in today’s world.”
Snibble features over 250,000 of the latest videos, from more than 80 top content providers. The app allows you to share these videos with close friends - in real time if you’d like - via a private social network. Snibble’s iOS version has already been downloaded over 400,000 times and the recently introduced Android version provided the team with an opportunity to refine the sign-up process in response to user requests for greater control over identity settings.
Says Blair Currie, CEO Snibble Corp. “Research in 2020 by Sprout Social reveals that the majority of US consumers (70%) believe it’s important for brands to take a public stand on social and political issues and At Snibble we’re taking a stand on diversity. We believe this is not only good for our business, but for our communities as well.”
The First Premium Short-Form Social Video Platform
The Premium Social Video market is an entirely new business category catering to 16-24 year old users who watch an average of 70 videos per day on mobile. While they also spend a lot of their day on social media, this generation’s preference is for private, or closed social networks. Refined by continuous user testing, Snibble has built a product that answers Gen-Z’s desire to combine both video with private social media, all in one place.
“First generation public networking platforms like Facebook, YouTube and Instagram do a great job of bringing diverse groups together in a public setting, it’s like meeting in the town square,” says Neale Halliday, Chief Customer Officer, Snibble. “The downside, of course, is that in the town square you’re going to have a lot of people shouting over you and some will even be hostile towards to you. It’s not a great place to build friendships. That’s why the second generation of social platforms like Snibble come with integrated private networks that make it easier for people to have conversations that deepen relationships with the friends they’ve already found.”
About Snibble
Snibble is the first mobile video platform to combine all premium, short-form video with social functions that connect users to groups of their invited friends. The free app makes it easier for users to discover, share and have conversations about the stuff they’re most passionate about. Free to use, Snibble provides customizable video feeds with categories like music, movies, news, sports, comedy and fashion, while maintaining a low level of advertising intrusion. Snibble users say it’s the best place to “be myself with my best friends” and to “share my feelings about the things I’m passionate about.” Snibble is available in both the App Store and Play Store.
Neale Halliday
Snibble Corp
+1 416-414-8812
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn