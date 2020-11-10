SportsGrid Selects Snibble As Short-Form Mobile Platform
Deal Expands Sports-Related Content on Snibble’s Social Video PlatformTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – Snibble, the mobile social video platform, has announced a content licensing agreement with SportsGrid that adds exclusive sports and fantasy sports coverage to Snibble’s short form video offering.
The agreement gives Snibble full North American rights to SportsGrid’s short-form video content providing Snibble’s audience with on-the-go access to programming that combines insightful expert commentary with real-time delivery of news, data and statistics.
Commenting on the deal, Snibble CEO Blair Currie said, “SportsGrid is the first and only 24-hour network for the passionate sports audience. We’re excited to add their content to our platform, their analytics-based videos will enable our audience to get even deeper into their favorite sports entertainment.”
Snibble’s mobile-only platform curates entertainment content that serves fan communities across a range of entertainment genres. With 11 entertainment categories Snibble provides a continuously updated feed of the latest videos in each category with unique sharing tools that allow users to watch and discuss videos in real time.
The agreement with SportsGrid will add to Snibble’s immersive sports entertainment experience, which already includes in-game highlights, athlete stories, fan opinion and behind the scenes insight.
The SportsGrid schedule offers 18 hours of live, original programming daily with in-depth, stats-driven coverage of the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, college sports, Golf, Tennis and Soccer. News on key matchups and injury reports is laced with expert analysis and opinion that deepens fan involvement.
“Sports remains a major passion point for North American audiences”, said Neale Halliday, Snibble Chief Customer Officer. “In feedback sessions our Gen Z users tell us they expect more than just game-day action and analysis. They want a steady supply of fresh content that deepens their involvement with the competitive drama and fuels conversations with friends”
“The SportsGrid partnership adds to Snibble’s existing sports content portfolio, giving the platform added resonance with its audience,”. says Snibble Founder and Chief Product Officer Andy Shortt. “Sports are a catalyst for conversations throughout the day, every day of the week, so mobile is a natural delivery channel. We built Snibble to be a social video platform where users can easily find the content that interests them and use it to interact with their friends. SportsGrid takes our audience even deeper into their favorite games and enriches the sports conversations they have on Snibble.”
About Snibble
Snibble is the first mobile platform to combine all-premium, short-form video with social functions that connect users to groups of their invited friends. The free app offers customizable video feeds with categories like music, movies, news, sports, comedy and fashion, while maintaining a low level of advertising intrusion. Snibble users say it's the best place to ‘be myself with my best friends’ and to ‘share my feelings about the things that interest me’. Snibble is available in the App Store.
About SportsGrid
SportsGrid is a digital-first linear video network streaming exclusive live original programming providing extensive sports gambling coverage of all the major sports. The network’s 18 hours of live programming gives the fanatical sports betting fan the news, scores, odds, rumors, match-ups and insightful expert commentary. SportsGrid is the multimedia destination to serve the massive sports betting audience with the unquestionable best of breed sports wagering programming and data.
