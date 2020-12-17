Snibble Launches Android Version Of Its Popular App
Gen-Z Social Video Platform Accelerates GrowthTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Snibble, the first mobile video platform to combine all premium, short-form video with social functions that connect users to groups of their invited friends, is launching the Android version of its app today. This capitalizes on the extraordinary success of the iOS version which launched in June 2020.
Snibble has already been downloaded over 400,000 times from the App Store in North America. “Today’s roll-out in the Play Store will take us through 1 million downloads within the next 2-3 months. That’s an important milestone for our advertisers and content providers” according to Blair Currie, Snibble’s Chief Executive Officer.
The two most important pastimes of Gen-Z are watching mobile videos, and connecting with friends, via social media. Snibble combines these two activities in one mobile app, that features over 250,000 of the latest videos, from more than 80 top content providers. Snibble allows you to share these videos with close friends - in real time if you’d like - via a private social network.
According to Snibble’s Founder and Chief Product Officer Andrew Short “Entertainment value for Snibble has two parts - content value plus the social value. The content value depends on the videos, while the social value is what our users derive from viewing, sharing and recommending videos. No other platform makes sharing this easy. Now we’re on Android.”
The Social Video market is an entirely new business category and has shown great appeal to 16-24 years old users. These viewers already spend 3 hours a day or more on mobile, watching on average 70 videos. While they also spend a lot of their day on social media, this generation’s preference is for private, or closed social networks. Refined by successive waves of user testing, Snibble has built a product that answers Gen-Z’s desire to combine both video with private social media, all in one place.
“Snibble is a one-stop location where our audience can find and talk about videos on the subjects that they’re passionate about,” says Neale Halliday, Chief Customer Officer, Snibble. “They come to find the latest music videos, gaming reviews, movie trailers, sports highlights, celebrity news and comedy. These are the subjects that fuel their conversations and strengthen their friendships.”
To maintain its constant stream of the latest videos, Snibble has inked partnerships with a range of world class content producers and distributors including Brut, Cheddar, IGN, Jukin Media, Verizon Media, Watch Mojo and Ziff Davis.
About Snibble
Snibble is the first mobile video platform to combine all premium, short-form video with social functions that connect users to groups of their invited friends. The app makes it easier for users to discover, share and have conversations about the stuff they’re most passionate about. Free to use, Snibble provides customizable video feeds with categories like music, movies, news, sports, comedy and fashion, while maintaining a low level of advertising intrusion. Snibble users say it’s the best place to “be myself with my best friends” and to “share my feelings about the things I’m passionate about.” Snibble is available in both the App Store and Play Store.
Neale Halliday
Snibble Corp
+1 416-414-8812
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn