Middlesex Barracks/ DUI #3 & Criminal DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS INCIDENT

 

 

CASE#: 21A300030

 

TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Jacob Fox

 

STATION: VSP - Middlesex               

 

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

 

 

DATE/TIME: January 2nd, 2021 at approximately 2304 hours

 

 

LOCATION:  Moretown Common Rd Moretown, Vermont

 

 

VIOLATION: DUI #3/ Criminal DLS

 

 

ACCUSED: Yana E. Lotspeich

 

 

AGE: 28

 

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moretown, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On January 2nd, 2021 at approximately 2304 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash on Moretown Common Rd in Moretown, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and learned that a 2006 Toyota pickup had left the road and damaged a telephone pole. Subsequent investigation led to the operator being arrested for suspicion of DUI. The operator was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. Lotspeich was processed and released on a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer for the aforementioned charges.

 

LODGED: NO

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

 

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

 

COURT DATE/TIME: January 21st, 2021 / 0830 hours

 

