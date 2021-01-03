Middlesex Barracks/ DUI #3 & Criminal DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS INCIDENT

CASE#: 21A300030

TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Jacob Fox

STATION: VSP - Middlesex

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: January 2nd, 2021 at approximately 2304 hours

LOCATION: Moretown Common Rd Moretown, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI #3/ Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Yana E. Lotspeich

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moretown, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 2nd, 2021 at approximately 2304 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash on Moretown Common Rd in Moretown, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and learned that a 2006 Toyota pickup had left the road and damaged a telephone pole. Subsequent investigation led to the operator being arrested for suspicion of DUI. The operator was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. Lotspeich was processed and released on a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer for the aforementioned charges.

LODGED: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: January 21st, 2021 / 0830 hours