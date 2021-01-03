Middlesex Barracks/ DUI #3 & Criminal DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS INCIDENT
CASE#: 21A300030
TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Jacob Fox
STATION: VSP - Middlesex
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: January 2nd, 2021 at approximately 2304 hours
LOCATION: Moretown Common Rd Moretown, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI #3/ Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Yana E. Lotspeich
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moretown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On January 2nd, 2021 at approximately 2304 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash on Moretown Common Rd in Moretown, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and learned that a 2006 Toyota pickup had left the road and damaged a telephone pole. Subsequent investigation led to the operator being arrested for suspicion of DUI. The operator was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. Lotspeich was processed and released on a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer for the aforementioned charges.
LODGED: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: January 21st, 2021 / 0830 hours