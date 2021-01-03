Strawberry Delighted to Love You has arrived just in time for Valentine's Day
Handmade felt strawberries framed with handcrafted wooden hexagons help these wallhangings bring whimsy and fun to small spaces.
Ruby Bloome Gifts is proud to introduce our signature collection and we're here to celebrate the love that lives in that special bond between friends.MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, January 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ruby Bloome Gifts are made for all the vibrant, strong women you love. So this Valentine's Day why not celebrate that someone special? YOUR BEST FRIEND!
Our signature collection is a celebration of all the phases, moments, and connections that make our lives wonderful so that we can all remember the importance of being patient and kind to ourselves no matter what stage we are in.
Strawberry Delighted to Love you is full of timeless treasures so that you can make sure the important women in your life always know how amazing they are and how much they truly mean to you. Featuring the lifecycle of a strawberry plant and made with high-quality materials, this lovingly handcrafted collection is enchanting. Each piece is accompanied by a watercolour printed card, inscribed with a message of self-acceptance and joyful patience.
Strawberry Delighted to Love You speaks to all of us that need reminding so that these tokens of love leave a lasting and profound impression. Let’s celebrate this Valentine’s Day in good company, even at a distance, so that we can remind the women we love just how much they mean to us. These days, connecting can be difficult but sending love has never been easier. Let’s reach out and reconnect to those special people so that we can grow, live, love, and bloom by each other’s sides, even if we are apart.
Ruby Bloome Gifts opened in 2020 to help women nurture the important relationships they have with their friends, family, and with themselves. We aim to create beautiful, gift-worthy pieces, that speak to the heart, impeccable craftsmanship, and promote acceptance and kindness to the world and to ourselves.
Celebrating love is what Ruby Bloome does best, so let us help you celebrate yours.
Kristin Noakes
Ruby Bloome Gifts
kristin@rubybloome.com