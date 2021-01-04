IRMIX Radio Readying to Launch on ROKU
Tee Spence, Host of Tea Time Tuesdays with Tee
Dance Recording Artist, Martone Ready to Launch IRMIX Radio on March 1, 2021
IRMIX Radio is a station that uncovers the undiscovered and shows appreciation for the established artist.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solo dance recording artist, Martone is returning to his roots with a new radio station, IRMIX Radio. The station will run 24-hours a day, 7-days a week, that will play RnB, Hip-Hop, Dance, House Music, Gospel, Indie Artists, and features Talk Radio shows is set to launch on Monday, March 1, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. EST. on www.irmixradio.net and its Roku channel IRMIX Radio.
— Martone
IRMIX Radio initially began on Blog Talk Radio in 2009 as a radio show called Industry Revue in the Mix. The show featured interviews with established artists like CeCe Peniston, Kurtis Blow, Austin Brown, and many others, in addition to up-and-coming artists who sought exposure and airplay of their music. “Industry Revue in the Mix was a program where up-and-coming artists could gain knowledge from experienced music and entertainment professionals on how they have maintained their careers, and the plus was that every artist that was featured on the show gave words of encouragement, which I found very useful in my recording career as an artist.” Says, Martone.
The all-new IRMIX Radio is an unsigned artist-friendly radio station, that seamlessly blends the undiscovered with the established artists. In addition to radio interviews, the station conducts print interviews for www.irmixradio.net with highly capable staff writers. IRMIX Radio is a global radio station with a hometown feel.
“The Bridge with Cory George” was created by the author, mental health practitioner, producer, and award-winning television host Cory George and is the vehicle that showcases what he describes as his “purpose work”.
“Tea Time Tuesdays with Tee,” Tee Spence is a former model and Hollywood actress. She will be interviewing actors, singers-songwriters about their latest projects, delving deep into their careers.
“Common Sense Required with Stacey and Wanda,” Stacey: Diva – flirty, energetic, congenial, and outgoing socialite, street-savvy girlie girl, Wanda: Quick-witted, opinionated, “buffer” required, fun, sense of humor, with the gift of gab.
Friday Night Jamz with DJ Suspence, DJ Extreme Detroit, and DJ Cos – they have rotating schedules. Their styles vary when it comes to playing music, generally, it is House music in all of its variations. I am talking about traditional House music, the kind of House music that you would hear walking into clubs in Detroit, Chicago, New York, and LA. DJ Cos has been known to play club mixes of RnB songs which is always appreciated.
Some of our shows are host free like The Drive, a dance music program that would put you in mind of XM's The Move, and of course, the IRMIX Radio weekly Billboard top 20 Countdown that will feature the top-twenty songs from Billboard magazine's hot 100 charts.
“We have a phenomenal team from the account executives to web developers, staff-writers, and talk-show hosts. Everyone involved with IRMIX Radio is looking to have a positive impact on the lives of our listeners, and with this team, I know we can do it.” Martone said.
The vision of IRMIX Radio is to be the number one source for music, news, talk radio, and entertainment worldwide. The mission is to create responsible radio programming that will provoke thought and inspire our listeners through music and conversation.
Testimonials
“Speaking with Martone was such a refreshing experience. I've done so many interviews throughout my career. Most interviewers feel stiff and forced, Martone was kool, fun, poised, and familiar. It was like chatting with my brother. This is always a plus for me. Artists do not really get chances like these to express themselves beyond the music. Martone provides us space and breathing room to expound on our thoughts pertaining to music and beyond. Thank you for that my brother.”
Peace n Rhythm, Love n Light
Keith (Lead Singer) Levels
“Martone and IRMIX Radio are top-notch pros all the way! The care and attention to detail they deliver when interviewing our clients are appreciated. It's not just the same ol' radio interview. Highly recommended!”
Michael Stover, MTS Management Group
“Martone is an excellent interviewer. His questions are purposeful, thought-provoking, and relatable. This makes for an enjoyable and enriching communication for the reader and the person being interviewed.”
Lisa Foster Wilson – Gospel Singer
