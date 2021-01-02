I 89 SB MM 52
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Middlesex Barracks
News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification
Interstate 89 southbound is blocked in the area of mm 52 due to a tractor trailer that has jack-knifed and is blocking both lanes.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully
