Westminster Barracks/ Multiple Charges



VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B100019

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Trooper Austin Soule                          

STATION:   VSP Westminster                 

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 01/01/2021 at approximately 8:11 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Stephenson Curve, Townshend, Vermont

VIOLATION: Burglary, Grand Larceny, Operating Without Owners Consent, Possession of Stolen Property

 

ACCUSED:  Sarah Peck                                             

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Townshend, VT

 

VICTIM: Samuel Garfield

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Townshend, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  The Vermont State Police received a complaint regarding a burglary at a residence on Stephenson Curve, Townshend, Windham County, Vermont. An investigation revealed that Sarah Peck, unlawfully entered a family member’s residence, stole multiple valuables and operated their vehicle without permission. Peck was later located at her residence on Route 30 in Townshend. The stolen property was located and Peck was taken into custody. She was processed and released with a criminal citation to appear in court on 2/23/2020 at 11:00 AM.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  2/23/2020 at 11:00 AM

COURT: Windham County

LODGED: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: See Attached

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Austin Soule

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, VT, 05346

802-722-4600

Austin.Soule@vermont.gov

 

