Westminster Barracks/ Multiple Charges
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B100019
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule
STATION: VSP Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 01/01/2021 at approximately 8:11 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Stephenson Curve, Townshend, Vermont
VIOLATION: Burglary, Grand Larceny, Operating Without Owners Consent, Possession of Stolen Property
ACCUSED: Sarah Peck
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Townshend, VT
VICTIM: Samuel Garfield
AGE: 62
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Townshend, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police received a complaint regarding a burglary at a residence on Stephenson Curve, Townshend, Windham County, Vermont. An investigation revealed that Sarah Peck, unlawfully entered a family member’s residence, stole multiple valuables and operated their vehicle without permission. Peck was later located at her residence on Route 30 in Townshend. The stolen property was located and Peck was taken into custody. She was processed and released with a criminal citation to appear in court on 2/23/2020 at 11:00 AM.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/23/2020 at 11:00 AM
COURT: Windham County
LODGED: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: See Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
