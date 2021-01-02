Westminster Barracks/ Multiple Charges

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B100019

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule

STATION: VSP Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 01/01/2021 at approximately 8:11 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Stephenson Curve, Townshend, Vermont

VIOLATION: Burglary, Grand Larceny, Operating Without Owners Consent, Possession of Stolen Property

ACCUSED: Sarah Peck

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Townshend, VT

VICTIM: Samuel Garfield

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Townshend, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police received a complaint regarding a burglary at a residence on Stephenson Curve, Townshend, Windham County, Vermont. An investigation revealed that Sarah Peck, unlawfully entered a family member’s residence, stole multiple valuables and operated their vehicle without permission. Peck was later located at her residence on Route 30 in Townshend. The stolen property was located and Peck was taken into custody. She was processed and released with a criminal citation to appear in court on 2/23/2020 at 11:00 AM.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/23/2020 at 11:00 AM

COURT: Windham County

LODGED: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: See Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

