St Johnsbury / DUI Drug

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4005276

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Elmore

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 06/14/25 @ 1822

INCIDENT LOCATION: Leighton Hill Rd, St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: DUI Drug

ACCUSED: Michaela Plante

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/14/25 at approximately 1822 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop following an investigation of an alleged assault. The operator was identified as Plante. Investigation revealed that Plante had operated under the influence. She was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks for processing. Plante was released on a citation to appear.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/30/2025 @ 0830

COURT: ORANGE

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.