St Johnsbury / DUI Drug
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4005276
RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Elmore
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 06/14/25 @ 1822
INCIDENT LOCATION: Leighton Hill Rd, St. Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATION: DUI Drug
ACCUSED: Michaela Plante
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/14/25 at approximately 1822 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop following an investigation of an alleged assault. The operator was identified as Plante. Investigation revealed that Plante had operated under the influence. She was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks for processing. Plante was released on a citation to appear.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/30/2025 @ 0830
COURT: ORANGE
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
