Submit Release
News Search

There were 202 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,726 in the last 365 days.

St Johnsbury / DUI Drug

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A4005276

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Elmore                  

STATION: St. Johnsbury                     

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 06/14/25 @ 1822

INCIDENT LOCATION: Leighton Hill Rd, St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: DUI Drug

 

ACCUSED: Michaela Plante                                               

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/14/25 at approximately 1822 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop following an investigation of an alleged assault. The operator was identified as Plante. Investigation revealed that Plante had operated under the influence. She was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks for processing. Plante was released on a citation to appear.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/30/2025 @ 0830         

COURT: ORANGE

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St Johnsbury / DUI Drug

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more