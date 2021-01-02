VOTING RED MEANS KEEPING SENATE POWER WITH LAPDOGS THAT WILL STILL BE CONTROLLED ILLEGALLY BY OUT OF OFFICE INSANE TRUMP

use the Brain and Mind to Improve Each Other. This is the truth about Trump. Emotionally Healthy Brain Generates Emotional Intelligence.

A victory for Perdue and Loeffler amounts to Trump's insane gut controlling the senate from outside without Trump being president which is illegal and immoral.

Perdue and Loeffler have tried to cut social security, Medicaid, and Medicare. They have already cut food stamps. A victory for them will mean more of the same, all for the 1% and none for us poor.” — Sajid Khan

CONGRATULATIONS GEORGIA FOR DRIVING TRUMP'S INSANITY OUT OF THE WHITE HOUSE AND PLACING BIDEN-HARRIS'S SUPER SANITY IN. BIDEN-HARRIS TEAM NOW NEED YOUR VOTE TO MAKE THE SENATE BLUE. OTHERWISE, THE BIDEN-HARRIS TASKS WILL BE SABOTAGED IN THE SENATE BY McCONNELL, PERDUE, AND LOEFFLER. PLEASE MAKE SURE WE GIVE FULL SENATE POWER TO BIDEN-HARRIS TO ACCOMPLISH THEIR GOAL OF MAKING LIFE BETTER FOR ALL AMERICA.I have a US patent on how to measure emotional health (EH), and as EH is wisdom, I have a presidential rating/wisdom test that goes as follows:1) Premature self (-2). A macho self considers itself above the law, is disrespectful, totally self-centered, prejudiced, has all the attributes of ignorance, and is insane.2) Immature self (-1). Corrupt, opportunistic, cunning, etc.3) Mature self (+1). He obeys the law but considers himself the best.4) Super mature (+2). Selfless, humble, has all the attributes of wisdom/EH like compassion, loving, etc.As you can see, Trump comes out with a -2 rating, totally unfit for public service. Trump's insane gut's lapdogs Perdue and Loeffler are cunning opportunists who knowingly lie to cover up Trump's insanity. Having a -2 president with a -1 cabinet and -1 senators boils down to spending all this time, money, and effort to achieve -2 and -1 results for all of America.Trump is so out of it that his cabinet consists of himself and his insane gut alone. All others are lapdogs who, if they are even slightly different, are thrown out. Trump does not hire the best advisers and policymakers, only those experts who agree that he is the greatest expert in history. So if we vote for Perdue and Loeffler, we will be voting for lapdogs who will blindly support McConnell, Trump's lapdog in chief. Even though Trump is out of the White House, he is still trying to illegally control America's agenda from the outside with no moral authority. Voting for these two red candidates will mean giving control of the senate to the insanity of Trump.Perdue and Loeffler will still pursue Trump's tried, tested, and failed policies on everything. From climate change to dignity, justice, equality, relationships, education, immigration, economy, prosperity, healthcare, social and emotional well-being will continue to suffer. Voting red means voting to keep the senate in the hands of insanity.From the above test, we can see that Biden is a +2 leader, emotionally fit, which means he is wisdom qualified. One of Biden's exceptional qualifications is that he is not the last word in the room for professional expertise. He always seeks the best possible advice. So he always chooses the best and the brightest to optimize American successes and minimize failures. He will replace lapdogs with cutting edge experts, each the top expert in their department, leaders who will bring real progress in every sector of life. The Social Progress Insitute, which consists of several eminent Nobel Prize winners, has called for action to stop America's social decline. They have certified that Trump and his lapdogs have hastened America's decline.EVEN THE NOBEL PRIZE WINNERS WANT YOU TO VOTE FOR REV. WARNOCK AND OSSOFF AND VOTE OUT LOEFFLER AND PERDUE.We need to pass on the senate's control to Biden-harris; otherwise, Trump's insanity-controlled corrupt, cunningly opportunistic -1 lapdog senators will be a stumbling block to Biden's wisdom-powered REFORMS.BOTH REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES PERDUE AND LOEFFLER NEED TO BE PUNISHED AT THE POLLS FOR KNOWINGLY COVERING-UP TRUMP'S LIES, INCOMPETENCE, AND INSANITY.AMERICA CANNOT AFFORD BIDEN'S TOP EXPERTISE POWERED AGENDA STALLED FOREVER IN THE SENATE. PLEASE LET'S GIVE FULL SENATE POWER TO THE BIDEN-HARRIS TEAM. LET'S VOTE BLUE.

