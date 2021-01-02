Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AG Pax­ton: Texas Supreme Court Ends Unlaw­ful City of Austin and Travis Coun­ty Shut­down Orders

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton applauded the Supreme Court of Texas for granting the state’s petition and directing the court of appeals to enjoin enforcement of Austin Mayor Steve Adler’s and Travis County Judge Andy Brown’s illegal local orders, which imposed a four-day shutdown of dine-in food and beverage services from 10:30 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., December 31 through January 3.

“We thank the Supreme Court of Texas for upholding the rule of law. Local declarations cannot order needless shutdowns in conflict with the governor’s order, and these orders demonstrated blatant contempt for the citizens and businesses of our great state,” said Attorney General Paxton. “The Court was right to end these oppressive, illegal city and county declarations and I wish every Texan and Texas business a happy and safe New Year.”

Read a copy of the order here.

