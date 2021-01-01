St Albans // Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE / REQUEST FOR INFORMATION

CASE#: 20A205422

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 12/15/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Georgia Mountain Rd, Georgia VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks are requesting help from the public in an attempt to identify the suspect and locate a trailer stolen from a construction site in Georgia VT. The trailer is a Silver Victory 16x8 trailer bearing registration plates of ATD661. It was believed to be transporting approximately $20k in tools and equipment. Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

