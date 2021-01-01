Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St Albans // Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE / REQUEST FOR INFORMATION

       

CASE#: 20A205422

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Christopher Finley                     

STATION:     St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 12/15/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Georgia Mountain Rd, Georgia VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks are requesting help from the public in an attempt to identify the suspect and locate a trailer stolen from a construction site in Georgia VT. The trailer is a Silver Victory 16x8 trailer bearing registration plates of ATD661. It was believed to be transporting approximately $20k in tools and equipment.  Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

 

 

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993

 

