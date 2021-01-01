Middlesex Barracks/ 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A300002

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 01/01/2021 02:51 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Worcester, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Adrian Small

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Worcester, VT

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of Domestic Assault

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/01/2021 at approximately 02:51 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a family fight in Worcester, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and spoke with the involved parties. Subsequent investigation revealed that Small was involved in a physical altercation with a household member causing pain and fear. Small was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. Small was later issued a criminal citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/4/2021 @ 12:30 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included