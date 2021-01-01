Middlesex Barracks/ 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A300002
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 01/01/2021 02:51 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Worcester, VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Adrian Small
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Worcester, VT
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of Domestic Assault
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/01/2021 at approximately 02:51 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a family fight in Worcester, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and spoke with the involved parties. Subsequent investigation revealed that Small was involved in a physical altercation with a household member causing pain and fear. Small was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. Small was later issued a criminal citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/4/2021 @ 12:30 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included