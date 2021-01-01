Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks/ 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

  

NEWS RELEASE 

        

CASE#: 21A300002 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin                              

STATION: Middlesex                       

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191 

  

DATE/TIME: 01/01/2021 02:51 hours 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Worcester, VT 

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault 

  

ACCUSED: Adrian Small 

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Worcester, VT 

  

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of Domestic Assault 

AGE:  N/A 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A 

   

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On 01/01/2021 at approximately 02:51 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a family fight in Worcester, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and spoke with the involved parties. Subsequent investigation revealed that Small was involved in a physical altercation with a household member causing pain and fear. Small was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. Small was later issued a criminal citation to appear in  Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division. 

  

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT DATE/TIME:  1/4/2021 @ 12:30 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division  

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT: Included

