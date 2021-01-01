St. Albans- DUI
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE # 21A200002
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER Josh Hansell
STATION: ST. Albans Barracks
CONTACT# (802) 524 5993
DATE/TIME: January 1, 2021/ 02:21
INCIDENT LOCATON: Georgia , VT
VIOLATION: Operating vehicle under the influence
ACCUSED: Cody Blair
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lydon, VT
VICTIM: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/01/2021 at approximately 02:21 hours the Vermont State Police received a report of a motor vehicle crash on Stone Bridge Road in the town of Georgia. Investigation yielded that Blair was operating under the influence of alcohol. Blair was arrested for suspicion of DUI and later cited for January 19, 2021 for Driving under the influence.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Franklin County District Court
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
Trooper Josh Hansell
Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
P: 802-524-5993
F: 802-527-1150
Email: Joshua.Hansell@vermont.gov