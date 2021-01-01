St. Albans- DUI

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE # 21A200002

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER Josh Hansell

STATION: ST. Albans Barracks

CONTACT# (802) 524 5993

DATE/TIME: January 1, 2021/ 02:21

INCIDENT LOCATON: Georgia , VT

VIOLATION: Operating vehicle under the influence

ACCUSED: Cody Blair

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lydon, VT

VICTIM: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/01/2021 at approximately 02:21 hours the Vermont State Police received a report of a motor vehicle crash on Stone Bridge Road in the town of Georgia. Investigation yielded that Blair was operating under the influence of alcohol. Blair was arrested for suspicion of DUI and later cited for January 19, 2021 for Driving under the influence.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Franklin County District Court

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

Trooper Josh Hansell

Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

P: 802-524-5993

F: 802-527-1150

Email: Joshua.Hansell@vermont.gov