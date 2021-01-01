Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 305 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,824 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans- DUI

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE # 21A200002

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER Josh Hansell

STATION: ST. Albans Barracks

CONTACT# (802) 524 5993

DATE/TIME: January 1, 2021/ 02:21

INCIDENT LOCATON: Georgia , VT

VIOLATION: Operating vehicle under the influence

ACCUSED: Cody Blair

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Lydon, VT

 

VICTIM: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/01/2021 at approximately 02:21 hours the Vermont State Police received  a report of  a motor vehicle crash on Stone Bridge Road in the town of Georgia. Investigation yielded that Blair was operating under the influence of alcohol. Blair was arrested for suspicion of DUI and later cited for January 19, 2021 for Driving under the influence.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Franklin County District Court

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

Trooper Josh Hansell

Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

P: 802-524-5993

F: 802-527-1150

Email: Joshua.Hansell@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

St. Albans- DUI

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.