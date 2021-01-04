Epson’s High-Speed Enterprise Inkjet Printers Continue to Impress
Epson WorkForce Enterprise colour inkjet printers are super fast and eco-efficient.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Epson first announced its line of super fast, eco-efficient business inkjet printers, DuraFast Label Company’s president, Basat Khalifa was impressed. As an Epson reseller specializing in colour label printing, he was already familiar with Epson’s print technology and had firsthand knowledge as to just how fast Epson colour inkjet printers could be.
“The Epson WF-C20590 and Epson WF-C17590 have 100 page-per-minute and 75 page-per-minute print speeds respectively,” Khalifa said. “This is comparable to laser print speeds but with fewer consumables and up to 50 percent lower power consumption than traditional office laser printers. These WorkForce Enterprise printers are game changers.”
Khalifa explained that Epson uses what’s known as a large, stationary, page-wide “inkjet line head” containing about 33,500 nozzles rather than a smaller printhead that must move across the document. As a result, print speeds are dramatic. In addition, Epson’s Enterprise WorkForce printers keep ink costs low and ink management simple by using large, high capacity ink cartridges.
“Instead of using the small inkjet cartridges typically associated with colour inkjet printers, Epson WorkForce Enterprise printers feature large ink cartridges that have an ISO rating of 50,000 pages,” he said. “Where traditional ink cartridges can fit inside the palm of your hand, these high capacity cartridges are about as long as your forearm. The days of constantly running out of ink are over when your office has one of these Epson WorkForce Enterprise printers.”
In addition to fast print speeds, low energy consumption, and economical ink usage, Epson WorkForce printers are multifunctional printers designed for SMBs, SMEs, and enterprise organizations. Khalifa says they do it all, print, copy, scan, and fax, and keep operating costs in check.
“Epson WorkForce Enterprise printers like the Epson WF-C20590 and Epson WF-C17590 are network printers with cloud capabilities,” he said. “Whether you’re at your workstation or using a mobile device, you can send documents to the printer or scan documents to the cloud.”
Khalifa said that DuraFast Label Company has been selling Epson WorkForce printers since they debuted to excellent reviews.
“Our customers love them. With up to 2400 dpi, the image quality is outstanding,” Khalifa said. “They’re saving money every day and don’t miss their old laser printers at all because these printers have the speed to keep up.”
DuraFast Label Company has several Epson WorkForce Enterprise units at its Toronto showroom for customer demonstrations.
