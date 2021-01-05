IT Recruitment Company Launches 2021 Salary Survey for IT and Software Professionals
The book is the ultimate resource to help technology professionals and employers understand current salaries ranges. Find out how to attract and keep IT people.
In 2021, we expect those that have not upgraded what they are doing in IT to start and those who have already invested in technology to double down.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATE, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salaries for Information Technology and Software professionals in the United States are expected to increase 2.1 percent overall in 2021, according to the just released Decide Consulting 2021 Salary Survey. Decide expects over 376,000 more IT and software jobs to be added in 2021. IT Professionals participating in digital Transformations (i.e., DevOps, Cloud, Cybersecurity, UX/CX) are expected to see the largest gains in annual base compensation.
— David Moise
Decide Consulting is am IT and Software staffing and consulting firm specializing in software developers, cybersecurity, CIOs/CTOs, and other highly skilled technical professionals. The company's annual Salary Guide is based on extensive research, as well as local and national employment data gathered throughout North America.
"We are expecting 2021 to be a boom year for hiring IT, software and other technical people." said David Moise, president of Decide Consulting. "2020 emphasized that companies who have invested in digital transformations have a competitive edge. In 2021, we expect those that have not upgraded what they are doing in IT to start and those who have already invested in technology to double down."
Moise noted that IT professionals with expertise in high-demand specialties, such as Python, cloud technologies and data science, are in short supply and are receiving multiple employment offers or counteroffers. "Employers who are hesitant to offer competitive compensation packages or expedite the hiring process risk losing highly sought-after IT professionals to other companies," he said.
According to Decide Consulting, average salaries for experienced .NET Full Stack Developers range from $105,000 to $194,000 annually. This is a 3.5 percent increase from 2 years ago.
Other key findings from the Decide Consulting 2021 Salary Survey include:
• Remote work has been the top perk IT professional have sought for the last few years. Companies are now providing it due to COVID.
• Women make up 19% of the IT workforce. This is up by one percentage point from previous years.
• The unemployment rate for IT and software people never rose above 4.6% during 2020.
• There are still 500,000 open IT and software jobs in the US.
• There are just over 115,000 people working in IT and software in the Houston, TX area.
About the Decide Consulting 2021 Salary Survey
The Decide Consulting 2021 Salary Survey includes projected salary ranges for more than 200 positions in the IT and software fields. This information is derived from data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, public data from well-known IT job boards and surveys from IT recruiting and staffing professionals. 2021 is the fourth year Decide Consulting has published the salary survey.
Decide Consulting’s annual Salary Survey is used extensively by IT departments and software companies to determine appropriate compensation levels for employees. In addition, job seekers, academic institutions, technical companies, and government agencies rely on the guide for current data on salaries and trends in the IT and software fields.
About the Company
Founded and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Decide Consulting has been providing IT staffing and other consulting services to Houston companies since 2002. The company’s team of professionals helps organizations to drive results through a variety of services including IT Staffing, Project Management Staffing, Development Staffing, Cyber Security Recruiting, Factional CIO services, and Software Development.
David Moise
Decide Consulting
+1 281-413-5152
dmoise@decideconsulting.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn