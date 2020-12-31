Commerce Announces 15 Montana Communities to Receive CDBG Planning Grants

MONTANA – The Montana Department of Commerce announced Thursday that 15 Montana communities will share $511,000 in federal grant funding through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program. These grants will support planning activities for critical infrastructure and community development projects across Montana.

“Planning lays the foundation to build vibrant, healthy and prosperous communities,” said Jennifer Olson, Community Development Administrator at Commerce. “These grants will support Montana counties, cities and towns as they plan for community infrastructure projects, develop and preserve affordable homes and create and retain jobs.”

CDBG Planning Grants will be awarded to:

Beaverhead County: $30,000 for a Growth Policy Update

City of Boulder: $37,500 for a Preliminary Engineering Report for the City's water system

City-County of Butte-Silver Bow: $50,000 for an Uptown Central Business District Master Plan Update.

City of Choteau: $22,500 for a Growth Policy and Zoning Code Update

Town of Circle: $22,500 for the preparation of a Growth Policy

City of Columbus: $30,000 for a Parks and Sidewalk Master Plan

Fergus County: $30,000 for the preparation of a Growth Policy

City of Hamilton: $35,000 for a Growth Policy Update

City of Helena: $40,000 for an Affordable Housing Site Development Plan

Lewis & Clark County: $50,000 for a Preliminary Architectural Report for Aspen Village Apartments and Queen City Estates

City of Libby: $37,500 for a Growth Policy Update

Madison County: $25,000 for a Preliminary Architectural Report for the Tobacco Root Mountains Care Center

Missoula County: $30,000 for a Missoula County Trails Plan

Petroleum County: $35,000 for a Preliminary Architectural Report for the County Courthouse

Town of Philipsburg: $36,000 for the preparation of a Growth Policy

CDBG planning grants are available to eligible counties, cities, towns and local governments. Local governments may apply on behalf of special districts, unincorporated areas and non-profit organizations. Counties may also apply for planning grants on behalf of tribal utility authorities.

For more information about CDBG Planning Grants, visit COMDEV.MT.GOV.