Maine DOE Update – December 31, 2020

The recovery of Q1’21 MaineCare Seed will occur in the January 2021 subsidy payment. In order to ensure timely payments and accurate adjustments to subsidy, Maine Department of Education(DOE) is asking School Administrative Units (SAUs)to review their reports by January 15, 2021. | More

Androscoggin, Cumberland, Oxford, and York counties continue with yellow designation, Aroostook and Penobscot counties closely monitored; all others designated green

The Mills Administration today released an update to its color-coded Health Advisory System that classifies counties’ relative risk of COVID-19 transmission to assist schools as they continue with their plans to deliver instruction and support to students safely.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) continue to review evidence that indicates lower transmission of COVID-19 in schools compared to the general population. Over the last 30 days, the rate of new cases is 33.5 per 100,000 staff and students, compared to 89.4 per 100,000 people statewide. This rate of new cases in schools is 37% lower than in the general population and is consistent with previous weeks. | More

Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention Division of Environmental & Community Health hosted a virtual presentation on 12.22.20 called, Controlling Indoor Air Quality to Reduce COVID-19 Transmission – Guidance for Building Managers and Homeowners. | More

Each year at its annual conference, the Foreign Language Association of Maine (FLAME) recognizes those who have achieved outstanding results in teaching modern or classical languages. The FLAME Advisory Board invites you to nominate one of the many excellent language teachers who practice their profession here in Maine! | More

The Fenway Bowl has named several outstanding people in the field of education in New England, and we are proud to say that 6 Maine educators have made the list! | More

