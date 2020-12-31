Arrest Made in a Homicide: 4700 Block of Benning Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, in the 4700 block of Benning Road, Southeast.

At approximately 11:38 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult female, inside a residence, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital where after all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 35 year-old Erica Ward, of Southeast, DC.

The detectives’ investigation revealed that this offense occurred inside of a residence and was domestic in nature.

On Wednesday, December 30, 2020, 54 year-old Samuel Mack, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.