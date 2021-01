Institute of Space Commerce Announces Space Achievement Winners: Top 10 Space Commerce Events & Space Entertainment

Top Film Winners Winners Film Institute of Space Commerce

Top 10 Space Commerce Events & SciFi Movies, Space Documentaries and Series for 2020

As humans, if we are able to imagine it, we suddenly become closer to being able to build it” — Michael Potter

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Institute of Space Commerce ( ISC ) has announced its final winner of Best Outer Space Films of 2020. The Institute’s co-Founder, Chris Stott declared, “Life does imitate art, and the Institute’s choices for the Best Outer Space Entertainment of 2020 hold this truth at their core. We are nothing without our story tellers. They put the ‘A’ into Science Technology Arts and Engineering and inspire us all.”On the role of films and progress in outer space development, Michael Potter said, "As humans, if we are able to imagine it, we suddenly become closer to being able to build it. We are locked into an endless feedback loop with Hollywood. Indeed, humans create the movies, but movies also re-create us. This is a process of coevolution and ontological design, where humanity is forever changed, by what we ourselves have imagined, designed, and created."1. Best Outer Space - Dramatic Series“The Expanse” - Season Five2. Best Outer Space - Inner-Space Dramatic Feature“Midnight Sky”3. Best Space Full Length DocumentaryHigh Frontier4. Best Space Corporate Short“Starship | SN8 | High-Altitude Flight Recap”5. Best Space Agency ShortNASA's -- “Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover Landing Animations”6. Best Space Empowerment Short“For Womenkind “7. Best Space Emerging Industry Short“ICON & BIG 3D Printing of Olympus Base on the Moon”8. Best Classic Space Entrepreneurial Documentary“Orphans of Apollo”9. Best Classic Space Documentary“Apollo 11”10. Best Agency Human Spaceflight ShortTop 10 Space Commerce Events 2020While the world wrestled with pandemic, 2020 was a powerful year in achievement for space commerce for solving some of humanity’s greatest challenges. According to the Institute of Space Commerce, 2020 is the breakout year for commercial space. Top 10 notable events and milestones include:1. SpaceX’s First Commercial Human Launch & Return ISS2. Starlink - SpaceX - Global Internet Satellite System3. NanoRacks Commercial Airlock Module on ISS4. Virgin Galactic First year as a - publicly traded company5. Momentous Space space transportation company and Stable Road - announce SPAC - Public Markets6. OneWeb Emerges from Bankruptcy7. Redwire acquires 3-D printing innovator Made In Space8. Project Kuiper, AWS & Blue Origin testing accomplishments9. Planet space completes its SkySats remote sensing network10. On orbit fueling - Mission Extension Vehicle (MEV-1) from Northrop Grumman Corporation/SpaceLogistics LLC, the extension of Intelsat 901About the Institute of Space CommerceThe Institute of Space Commerce ISC is a US 501c(3) focused on uniquely contributing to the long-term discussion, debate and acceleration of humanity as commercially sustainable multiplanetary species.There can be a better future for us all. We just have to make it happen. Access to space fundamentally changes the equation for the human race. It grants us access to new sources of energy, new resources, and is already improving the lives of every man, woman, and child in the world. We just need to do more. Want to help us change the equation? Free markets, free minds, free space.www.change.spaceAbout the International Institute of Space CommerceThe International Institute of Space Commerce is the world’s leading nonpartisan not for profit think-tank dedicated to the study of the business, economics, and commerce of space. Its goal is to transform the global discussion on space commerce working to solve the issues it faces today and tomorrow by driving forward the conversation with a marketplace of new ideas by providing this home for the exchange, discussion, and creation of new ideas in space commerce.www. iisc .imAbout the International Space UniversityThe International Space University ( ISU ) is the space industry’s leading not for profit educational foundation dedicated to developing the future leaders of the world space community by providing interdisciplinary educational programs to students and space professionals in an international, intercultural environment. ISU also serves as a neutral international forum for the exchange of knowledge and ideas on challenging issues related to space and space applications. The University is both a US 501c(3) and a French Association Sans Brute Lucrative.