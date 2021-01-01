Institute of Space Commerce Announces Space Achievement Winners: Top 10 Space Commerce Events & Space Entertainment
Top 10 Space Commerce Events & SciFi Movies, Space Documentaries and Series for 2020
As humans, if we are able to imagine it, we suddenly become closer to being able to build it”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Institute of Space Commerce (ISC) has announced its final winner of Best Outer Space Films of 2020. The Institute’s co-Founder, Chris Stott declared, “Life does imitate art, and the Institute’s choices for the Best Outer Space Entertainment of 2020 hold this truth at their core. We are nothing without our story tellers. They put the ‘A’ into Science Technology Arts and Engineering and inspire us all.”
— Michael Potter
On the role of films and progress in outer space development, Michael Potter said, "As humans, if we are able to imagine it, we suddenly become closer to being able to build it. We are locked into an endless feedback loop with Hollywood. Indeed, humans create the movies, but movies also re-create us. This is a process of coevolution and ontological design, where humanity is forever changed, by what we ourselves have imagined, designed, and created."
1. Best Outer Space - Dramatic Series
“The Expanse” - Season Five
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt3230854/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0
2. Best Outer Space - Inner-Space Dramatic Feature
“Midnight Sky”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DXUUqr3AFKs
3. Best Space Full Length Documentary
High Frontier
https://gerardoneillthemovie.com/?fbclid=IwAR3QeYvO4K_OYJ5hZdr5STqsWP1Oc6HbkpiV425eH5wSjfQSdAR7y7ky4ic
4. Best Space Corporate Short
“Starship | SN8 | High-Altitude Flight Recap”
https://youtu.be/_qwLHlVjRyw
5. Best Space Agency Short
NASA's -- “Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover Landing Animations”
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=rzmd7RouGrM&feature=emb_logo
6. Best Space Empowerment Short
“For Womenkind “
https://vimeo.com/381089239
7. Best Space Emerging Industry Short
“ICON & BIG 3D Printing of Olympus Base on the Moon”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QraNAoE81eY
8. Best Classic Space Entrepreneurial Documentary
“Orphans of Apollo”
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B002HJHGUO/ref=atv_dp_oth_format_dvd_0
9. Best Classic Space Documentary
“Apollo 11”
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt8760684/
10. Best Agency Human Spaceflight Short
https://youtu.be/WM8kjDF0IJU
Top 10 Space Commerce Events 2020
While the world wrestled with pandemic, 2020 was a powerful year in achievement for space commerce for solving some of humanity’s greatest challenges. According to the Institute of Space Commerce, 2020 is the breakout year for commercial space. Top 10 notable events and milestones include:
1. SpaceX’s First Commercial Human Launch & Return ISS
www.spacex.com
2. Starlink - SpaceX - Global Internet Satellite System
https://www.starlink.com
3. NanoRacks Commercial Airlock Module on ISS
www.nanoracks.com
4. Virgin Galactic First year as a - publicly traded company
https://www.virgingalactic.com
5. Momentous Space space transportation company and Stable Road - announce SPAC - Public Markets
https://momentus.space
6. OneWeb Emerges from Bankruptcy
https://onewebsatellites.com
7. Redwire acquires 3-D printing innovator Made In Space
https://madeinspace.us
8. Project Kuiper, AWS & Blue Origin testing accomplishments
https://www.blueorigin.com
9. Planet space completes its SkySats remote sensing network
www.planet.com
10. On orbit fueling - Mission Extension Vehicle (MEV-1) from Northrop Grumman Corporation/SpaceLogistics LLC, the extension of Intelsat 901
https://www.northropgrumman.com/space/space-logistics-services/
About the Institute of Space Commerce
The Institute of Space Commerce ISC is a US 501c(3) focused on uniquely contributing to the long-term discussion, debate and acceleration of humanity as commercially sustainable multiplanetary species.
There can be a better future for us all. We just have to make it happen. Access to space fundamentally changes the equation for the human race. It grants us access to new sources of energy, new resources, and is already improving the lives of every man, woman, and child in the world. We just need to do more. Want to help us change the equation? Free markets, free minds, free space.
www.change.space
About the International Institute of Space Commerce
The International Institute of Space Commerce is the world’s leading nonpartisan not for profit think-tank dedicated to the study of the business, economics, and commerce of space. Its goal is to transform the global discussion on space commerce working to solve the issues it faces today and tomorrow by driving forward the conversation with a marketplace of new ideas by providing this home for the exchange, discussion, and creation of new ideas in space commerce.
www.iisc.im
About the International Space University
The International Space University (ISU) is the space industry’s leading not for profit educational foundation dedicated to developing the future leaders of the world space community by providing interdisciplinary educational programs to students and space professionals in an international, intercultural environment. ISU also serves as a neutral international forum for the exchange of knowledge and ideas on challenging issues related to space and space applications. The University is both a US 501c(3) and a French Association Sans Brute Lucrative.
www.isunet.edu
