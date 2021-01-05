VoDaVi Technologies, LLC Awarded to Category 9 of the Blanket Massachusetts State Contract ITT72

ITT72 - Telecommunications Services and Equipment, Cat. 2 – 9, Network Services, Communications Services & Related Equipment Amy Friel, President and CEO of VoDaVi Technologies, LLC

VoDaVi has been awarded to the Massachusetts state contract ITT72 under Category 9: Network Services, Communication Services, and Related Equipment.

We're honored to be selected by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. This contract will open the door for VoDaVi, allowing our company to work with numerous local and regional agencies across the state.” — Amy Friel, President & CEO

This contract is fashioned to provide government agencies across the state with software, hardware, and services for voice, conferencing, and data networking for the Commonwealth. Under Category 9 VoDaVi was successful in winning the bid to procure equipment and provide services under the scope of the contract, including but not limited to voice and data networking.

VoDaVi received the highest score of 102 and ranked in the top ten out of 56 bidders. With this award, VoDaVi can provide the following products and services; Aruba Networks, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, SonicWall, Cisco, Dell, Microsoft, APC, and VoDaVi Professional Services. The ITT72 contract is valid for up to five years, including potential renewals.

"We're honored to be selected by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. This contract will open the door for VoDaVi, allowing our company to work with numerous local and regional agencies across the state. As a Women-owned Business this is a big accomplishment as we are often excluded from doing work with government organizations due to the procurement laws for services in Massachusetts. This also opens the door for the Commonwealth agencies to now have the choice of working with an up and coming Women-owned business," said Amy Friel, President, and CEO.

This achievement compliments the company’s most recent awards with the Massachusetts Higher Education Consortium (MHEC) MC01-S03 contract for IT Project Services and Technical Services and the F14 contract for Network Infrastructure and Management Services. VoDaVi has been on the MHEC F05 Technology Contract since 2016. VoDaVi was also named as one of the world’s most elite Managed Service providers on the prestigious 2020 annual Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.

“I am proud of Amy and our team for the work and dedication they put in responding to the ITT72 contract. Since I founded the business in 2009, we have been faced with many barriers when trying to provide our services to state agencies. By including Women-owned businesses among their vendors, corporations, non-profit and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs. Women-owned businesses provide ever-increasing value to the Massachusetts economy and it is an honor to be a part of, “said Chris Friel, Founder and Chief Operating Officer.

About ITT72

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts ITT72 Contract is designed to provide government agencies with Network Services, Communications Services and Related Equipment. This contract has replaced statewide contracts ITT46 Network Services and ITT50 Converged Voice and Data Communications Systems. ITT72 is the primary Statewide Contract used by Executive Agencies of the Commonwealth for the goods and services covered by the Contract.

About VoDaVi Technologies

Headquartered in Plymouth MA, VoDaVi Technologies is a Women-owned business enterprise (WBE) providing Business Technology Solutions, as well as Professional and Managed IT Services to businesses, school systems, municipalities and non-profit organizations throughout New England. Our experts tailor individual solutions, approaches and resources to solve organizations business problems, achieve goals, and reduce overall technology costs with a proactive, preventative approach towards IT management. For more information and to see our full catalog of offerings please our website, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Linked In, and Instagram, or call us directly at 866.896.1777.

