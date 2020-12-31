Belle Isle, Florida Begins Photo Enforcement Program
January 1 – January 31 drivers who violate traffic laws receive a warning to change driving habits, then payable enforcement begins February 1, 2021
We look forward to bringing our latest technology to the City of Belle Isle in order to educate road users, enforce traffic laws, creating a safer community for Belle Isle’s families and visitors.”ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Belle Isle, Florida begins its red-light camera program to encourage safe driving at dangerous intersections. NovoaGlobal worked with City officials to install cameras at the most dangerous red-light intersections. The red-light camera enforcement program will begin with a warning period from January 1 to January 31st. This will give motorists time to change their driving habits before payable notices of violation begin February 1st with a fine of $158.
While enforcement is the best way to get drivers to comply with any law, it is impossible for police to be at every intersection. In 2018, 846 people were killed, and an estimated 139,000 were injured in crashes involving red-light running. IIHS found that about half of red-light running crash deaths involve pedestrians, cyclists and occupants in vehicles struck by the red-light runners.
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) found that when properly implemented, red light cameras reduced the fatal red-light running crash rate of large cities by 21% and the rate of all types of fatal crashes at signalized intersections by 14%.
Accidents from red-light running are preventable. Belle Isle contracts with NovoaGlobal, working with City officials, to install cameras at the most dangerous red-light intersections. The following dangerous intersections in Belle Isle will be monitored:
• Hansel Ave @ Oak Ridge Rd NB
• Hansel Ave @ Fairlane Ave NB
• Hoffner Ave @ S Conway Rd EB
• Oak Ridge Rd @ Hansel Ave EB
Signs “Photo Enforced” will be clearly posted at intersections and monitored all day, every day beginning January 1st with advanced photo enforcement technology from NovoaGlobal. The monitoring system captures photos and videos of vehicles that run a red light at the intersection.
After February 1st, if a driver runs a red light, the driver receives a Notice of Violation from the Belle Isle Police Department sent to the car’s registered owner. Photo evidence will be on the Notice of Violation and all photo and video evidence will be available online at https://zerofatality.com/ for the driver to review. During the warning period, drivers will receive the same violation notice but “Warning” will be stamped across the violation.
“We look forward to bringing our latest technology to the City of Belle Isle,” said Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobal, “in order to educate road users, enforce traffic laws, thus creating a safer community for Belle Isle’s families and visitors.”
About NovoaGlobal
NovoaGlobal is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced traffic management, photo enforcement and intelligence solutions designed to improve traffic safety, reduce road injuries and fatalities and help law enforcement reduce/solve crime in their communities.
For more information on NovoaGlobal visit https://www.novoaglobal.com/
