Kevin Fejer Talks About Being A Professional Trader
USA, December 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kevin Fejer, 22, is a professional trader who has achieve huge success in the financial market. The young professional has a private telegram trading group where he trades in Polkadot and Monero, which are both digital currencies.
Like many professional traders, Kevin Fejer became interested in the financial market while at school. After being introduced by a school friend to the excitement of the BitCoin which was invented by Satoshi Nakamoto, Kevin decided to rustle together $280 USD. That first success led Kevin on a successful career as a professional financial trader.
Now, with his knowledge and experience, Kevin Fejer calculates and creates investment plans for the perfect crypto capital with a guideline in the ICO's where people can invest right now.
According to Kevin, the rewards in Polkadot are 12% for a year, which is a better return that keeping money in the bank.
We sat down with Kevin Fejer to learn more about him and his career as a professional Trader.
Kevin, you are a professional trader, what does that mean?
It means, that I trade substantially, regularly, frequently and continuously. For a professional trader it is also very important to take care of deposit/negative balance protection, to use the right exchanges, have the right trading plan such as back testing and use trading journals.
You trade in Polkadot, what is that?
Polkadot is the next generation blockchain protocol, with the intention to connect multiple specialized chains to one universal network.
There are lots of different cryptocurrencies, why have you decided to trade in Polkadot?
I use Polkadot because of the team focus on security, scalability and the innovation. The whole Polkadot (DOT) ecosystem is a "parachain", not like the main chain in other ecosystems the "Relay Chain".
Why are there so many different cryptocurrencies on the market?
There are so many cryptocurrencies, because of the huge success from Bitcoins and other altcoins. The Innovation and the ICOs boom could have caused the cryptocurrencies that are now in the market.
You have said that you also like to trade in Monero, what is the difference between Polkadot and Monero?
There are so many differences between Polkadot and Monero, but one big difference is the privacy. Monero focus on private and censorship-resistant transaction, it uses cryptography to shield sending and receiving addresses. Polkadot is using a parachain, the transitions will be just secured by the Polkadot Relay Chain validator.
How long have you been a professional trader?
My first trade I’ve done where on bittrex in the year 2018 since then I get more interested in trading cryptocurrencies. I have searched for various crypto trading master courses in the clearnet and took very important indicators from it. These trading master courses, helped me so much. Every trader, has its own profitable strategy, but since the last years I have a strategy Win
For people who don’t understand cryptocurrency, can you explain what it is?
A cryptocurrency is an asset of exchange which is digital, encrypted and decentralized. Unlike the Dollar or the Euro, in most cryptocurrencies there is no central authority that manages and maintains the value of it.
When cryptocurrency first came out people thought it wouldn’t take off, but now you can buy houses and cars with digital currency, why has it become so successful?
That's because of the financial markets, no human involvement, it will be accepted as payment more and more, depending on the cryptocurrency you have private and fast transactions.
You can increase your profits with cryptocurrency trading, but you can also lose money, what is the secret to your success?
Like I told you before, learn and study and make master courses for example Udemy - Technical Analysis - Master Course. Risk management is also one of the most important things, if you want to trade.
If someone wanted to start trading to see how it works, how much investment would you suggest?
You should only invest, what you can afford to lose.
What is the best way to learn how to trade on the financial market?
The best way to learn it is to read books, make an online master course or go to babypips.com where you have a beginner guide to FX trading.
Is financial trading a full-time job or can someone do it in their spare time?
So, you can do it in spare time too, but everytime keep an eye on the prices/market capitalization. One another very important thing is to watch news, I mean crypto news.
What does it take to become a successful financial trader?
To be a successful financial trader, first become acquainted with crypto, gain knowledge, read books, motivate yourself and start small.
During your years trading in the financial market, what mistakes have you made, and have you learnt from them?
I made a lot of mistakes, but you have to make mistakes to learn from them. One of my biggest mistakes in the beginning, where that I never set a Stop-Loss.
You can get in contact with Kevin, by visiting his social media profiles
telegram: da_Kevkev
instagram: https://www.instagram.com/da__kevkev
snapdchat: da_kevkev
