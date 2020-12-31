MASK WEARING 101 FROM 9 TO 5
PPE Company SUNLINE Supply Shares Essential Tips for Employers as Temperatures DropBRIDGEPORT, PA, U.S., December 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dedicated PPE company SUNLINE Supply shares critical resources and products to better equip employers to help protect their employees as COVID-19 infections reach their highest levels yet. With the onset of winter, the company shares essential considerations for companies and organizations to keep employees safe and healthy.
“Even with the vaccine being distributed, it is so crucial that people remain vigilant and follow the CDC recommendations this winter,” says SUNLINE Supply president Jay Berkowitz. “We hope this reminder—that we are all in this together, but it starts with ‘me’—can help get us through the winter with less loss of life and tragedy.”
• Prepare for winter challenges. Employees who work outdoors may suffer from a wet or frozen mask. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates that, once they get wet, masks become less effective and can be hard to breathe through. Provide or encourage your employees to carry two to three back-ups and switch out accordingly while they’re on the job.
• Serve as a source for inclusivity in the workspace. Consider your team’s unique needs and work to find the right safety solution for each employee. For instance, the CDC advises that if an employee has a disability, is deaf or hard of hearing, works with young children, or needs to read facial expressions, that it may be helpful to wear clear masks that show the wearer’s mouth.
• Foster a safe environment for employees. Feeling safe is critical, not only for the sustainability of business, but for employees’ mindsets. According to a recent Qualtrics study (PDF), employees are more likely to feel comfortable going back to work if their employer mandates that masks be worn by everyone.
• Communicate all steps that are being taken at the workplace to mitigate COVID-19 spread. Let employees know the procedures you are following, such as those recommended by the CDC to clean and sanitize.
• Provide work site testing. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) (PDF) states that employers may provide work site testing to reduce risks to the safety and health of workers.
SUNLINE Supply, a division of Arnold’s Office Furniture, was launched in response to COVID-19 and was founded to provide customers nationwide with quality PPE products including masks, rapid response antigen test kits, rapid antibody test kits, disinfectant wipes and more. To prepare and provide for your employees shop now at sunlinesupply.com.
Join the conversation – SUNLINE Supply invites their community to join their #MEandPPE social media campaign to help keep communities safe from COVID-19. Post photos of you (or your family/ staff/ etc. with their permission) wearing a mask, tag #MEandPPE and follow @MEandPPE across Instagram and Facebook.
About SUNLINE Supply:
SUNLINE Supply, a division of Arnold’s Office Furniture, is a Bridgeport, PA-based provider of personal protective equipment (PPE) serving the general public as well as the healthcare, commercial, educational, and industrial sectors. Each of the company’s products are FDA Certified and are produced by fully vetted partner manufacturers to meet CDC recommendations. The company’s dedicated team of more than 50 employees works around the clock to deliver high-quality PPE and testing kits at affordable prices while ensuring a great customer service experience. Visit sunlinesupply.com.
